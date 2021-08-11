PremiumAV Appoints Harender Singh Chauhan as Marketing VP Sales

BENGALURU, India : PremiumAV, a leading provider of new-age PC & Mobile accessories, today announced the appointment of Harender Singh Chauhan as Marketing VP Sales. In this new role he will be responsible for running the sales and marketing operations & accountable for increasing sales growth and driving sales initiatives at existing accounts and creating new accounts in order to achieve business goals.

Commenting on the new appointment, Mr. Sanjay Garg, CEO at PremiumAV said “We are excited to have Mr. Harender on board. I am pleased to welcome Mr. Harender to the PremiumAV leadership team. I am confident that Harender, with his distinguished track record of success, expertise and deep knowledge of consumer technology & business will be delivering differentiated value to our organization and contribute towards the growth. As part of our leadership team, he will be an asset for the company”.

Speaking on his appointment, Harender Singh Chauhan, Marketing VP Sales at PremiumAV said, “I am excited to be a part of a visionary team of PremiumAV and I am looking forward to helping our customers across India by serving best-of-breed products in the digital era. I look forward to accelerating the business growth through strategic sales, product, and team management. PremiumAV is poised for significant growth in the market and I am looking forward to being a part of this growth and contributing my best in the development”.

Mr. Singh further added “My immediate focus would be to develop & execute effective marketing plans, including optimising the product-mix to assure achievement of agreed-to volume, market share and profit objectives”.

Mr. Harender is a highly accomplished sales and business development professional with more than 18 years’experience of Mobility product sales, IT Channel sales , Consumer electronics Sales and Retail sales management. Harendra brings with him in-depth knowledge and experience of working with many industry leaders, prior to PremiumAV, Harender has worked with many industries such as LG Electronics,Beetel Teletech ltd , iBall, Intex technologies ltd ,Fingers, Jbtek more.

A seasoned IT professional with more than decades of experience, Mr. Singh holds an alumnus status with a Graduation degree from H.N.B.G. University, 1 year diploma in Electronics & Communications from Technical Education, Dehradun and Computer Application from CCI, New Delhi.