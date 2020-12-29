PremiumAV’s Enhanced Services Beneficial for Vendors and Partners

PremiumAV, a leading provider of new-age PC & Mobile accessories, today announced the enhancement in their operations and services to benefit vendor and partner communities. PremiumAV has taken a one-stop solution approach for vendors and channel partners. PremiumAV’s gamut of services includes placing products for sale with profitable margins on Amazon and other eCommerce sites, helping channel partners in owning brand licensing for categories of vendor brands, and helping vendors with its online and offline channel business strategy. PremiumAV has established a strategic plan to uplift their vendor and channel partners’ businesses through these models.

PremiumAV invites partners and vendors from across the vertices to avail of these services. PremiumAV, BigPlayer, Breda, CableDeconn, Draganwar, Ehuoyan, CellShell, Xtrike Me, etc. are few of the brands which are currently associated with PremiumAV.

“We are very excited and happy to announce our plan to enable our enhanced services, to help our vendors and channel partners serve better. We believe in growing with our vendors & partners and help them to create a productive go-to-market strategy which will help them sustain and grow” said Mr. Sanjay Garg, CEO at PremiumAV. “We have established a pleasant and healthy relationship with our vendors and channel partners over the years. We at PremiumAV always offer our partner community with the best of brands that helps them to sell with ease and help them get better profits.”

PremiumAV service offerings

Placing products on Amazon- vendors can place their products on Amazon through PremiumAV at competitive prices, yielding more profits to the vendors. PremiumAV has introduced an impressive product range of more than 1000 in Amazon alone.

Brand licencing- PremiumAV is authorised to provide brand licensing for over 41 premium brands and its products. Partners can connect with PremiumAV to own the brand licensing rights.

Strategizing the channel for sales – PremiumAV helps vendors connect with right channel partners to plan and attain a profitable business.