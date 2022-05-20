Prep, Hydrate & Balance your Skin with a range of Toners from innisfree India

May 2022: By now, most of us are familiar with the importance of incorporating sunscreens and moisturisers into our skincare regimen. However, if you’re still not getting the radiance-boosting effects you’re after, it might be time to invest in innisfree India’s range of toners, which prepare your skin for serums and treatments, while removing any leftover residue from your cleaners. The Korean naturalism brand innisfree has a wide range of toners that are designed to target your specific skin type.

innisfree Green Tea Seed Skin

innisfree’s Green Tea Seed Skin enriched with organic Jeju Green Tea and Green Tea seeds is a refreshing toner that delivers intense hydration, helps soften skin and strengthen its natural moisture barrier. Infused with 3.5 times more amino acids, this nutrient-rich formula opens the moisture path of dehydrated skin to reveal a dewy and clear complexion.

innisfree Green Tea Balancing Skin EX

innisfree Green Tea Balancing Skin is a liquid toner made with eco-friendly Jeju green tea to moisturize the skin. With a water-like texture, it applies smoothly and absorbs quickly without any stickiness. The natural moisturizing agent betaine, derived from amino acids, provides intense moisture for combination skin to restore the skin’s natural balance. Suitable for combination oily skin type.

innisfree Black Tea Youth Enhancing Skin

This hydrating toner formulated with Reset Concentrate™ helps to enhance firm and hydrated looking skin. This product quickly addresses various skin concerns (brightening+firming+soothing+dryness+radiance+vitality) due to skin fatigue. Jeju hyaluronic acid, panthenol and tocopherol are formulated to quickly replenish moisture and invigorate the skin to create a healthy foundation. Its fresh, lightweight formula absorbs quickly and leaves skin moisturized without stickiness.

innisfree Brightening Pore Skin

innisfree Brightening Pore Skin is a daily blemish care toner that soothes skin and tightens pores to reveal clear and healthy skin. Its lightweight formula is absorbed quickly into the skin, instantly replenishing it with hydration. Jeju Hallabong Peel is extracted through ultrasonic extraction methods that work to firm and clear the skin, and a well-balanced combination of the triple vitamin (B3, C, B5) derivatives which provide a powerful brightening effect.

innisfree Bija Trouble Skin

innisfree Bija Trouble Skin is a toner made from natural Jeju bija and torreya seed oil helps treat blemished skin. It also contains natural salicylic acid, fermented alcohol for exfoliation and blemish care. The scent of pine, juniper berries, and the forest comforts your mind and body

innisfree Perfect 9 Repair Skin

Tackle all the 9 symptoms of aging with the innisfree Perfect 9 Repair Skin. This gel-type concentrated skin toner provides instant hydration and comfort to your skin as it smoothly absorbs into the skin. Contains 9 active ingredients from the Jeju elixir complex, fights against the 9 signs of aging skin, including dryness, wrinkles, flakiness, darkening, blemishes, enlarged pores, and reduced skin elasticity.

innisfree Jeju Cherry Blossom Skin

innisfree Cherry Blossom Skin delivers abundant hydration to dry and dull skin for a moist and revitalized look. It is a lightweight watery toner that delivers the benefits of cherry blossom extract. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help heal irritated skin, evens out skin tone, and lightens dark spots.

innisfree Blueberry Rebalancing Skin

From innisfree Super Food line, Blueberry Rebalancing Skin is a hydrating toner with antioxidant benefit of blueberry that helps rebalance skin’s pH and oil-water levels for healthy comfortable skin. Enriched with blueberry extract, a superhero antioxidant, this toner protects skin from harsh radicals and creates a layer of moisture to keep skin strong and radiant.

innisfree Jeju Pomegranate Revitalizing

innisfree Jeju Pomegranate Revitalizing Toner is a gel-type toner with active ingredients from fresh Jeju pomegranate squeeze for vibrant and healthy skin. Active ingredients in Jeju pomegranate squeeze treats five signs of skin aging – loss of moisture, vibrant energy, glow, firmness and wrinkles – to keep the skin healthy and vibrant.

innisfree Jeju Orchid Skin

Inspired by the strong vitality of the Jeju Island orchids, this innisfree Jeju Orchid Skin is a resilience-boosting anti-aging toner that takes care of the look of firmness, appearance of wrinkles, skin tones, skin texture and moisturizes. This essential toner is enriched with hyaluronic acid from Jeju green beans to keep the skin feeling moisturized and firm after washing the face.