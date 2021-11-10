Prepare to be inspired by the great Nick Vujicic and Brian Tracy at Success Gyan’s Super Growth Summit

November 10, 2021: Success Gyan, India’s leading platform for personal growth training, is all set to host the fifth Super Growth Summit (SGS) on Saturday, November 13 featuring the World’s #1 Management Guru, Brian Tracy in his first virtual session in India. The summit will also be headlined by the best motivational speaker in the world Nick Vujicic, who is known for emboldening himself despite physical adversity.

Keynote speaker, Brian Tracy, is the author of 80+ widely translated bestsellers and the Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, a company that specializes in the training and development of individuals and organizations. Tracy has studied, researched, written, and spoken for 30 years in the fields of economics, history, business, philosophy, and psychology.

As for Nick Vujicic, from being born limbless and attempting to end his life due to hopelessness to finding hope and earning numerous accolades to his name including world-renowned speaker, coach, entrepreneur, and NYT best-selling author, his journey is a lesson of perseverance. The author of ‘Life Without Limits: Inspiration for a Ridiculously Good Life’, Nick is an anti-bullying advocate and creator of an innovative Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Curriculum called “Attitude Is Altitude,” wherein he teaches students to make positive changes in their lives and their communities.

At the 5th edition of the Super Growth Summit, Brian Tracy and Nick Vujicic will be speaking about personal and professional development, the psychology of achievement, and finding opportunity in every adversity.

The seven-hour Summit has a strong lineup of 14 world-class speakers and leadership coaches, who help with holistic growth and transformation in the fields of career, business, leadership, health, lifestyle, and productivity. The first four Super Growth Summits have been attended by over 50,000 people.

Featuring international trainers who are proficient in various spheres required to lead a successful life, the event holds the key to unlocking the best version of oneself that will help them build a life of true fulfillment.

The expert trainers include Siddharth Rajsekar, Info-Marketing Expert; Blair Singer, World-Renowned Speaker, and the Bestselling Author; Rajiv Talreja, Business Coach; Prachi Mayekar, Transformational Coach; Sawan Kapoor, Career Coach; Puja Puneet, Life designer and the Founder & CEO of Life by Design; Thaddeus Lawrence, Trainer, Author and Founder of Runaway Success Learning Practice; Dr. MV Priyank, Abundance and Wellness coach; Meghana Dikshit, Brain coach and Founder of De Mantraa; Chinha Raheja, Personal Impact coach and Swami Sukhabodhananda, Corporate Guru.

Surendran J, Founder, and CEO, Success Gyan says: “This edition of the Super Growth Summit marks two powerful virtual debuts in India, Brian Tracy, and Nick Vujicic. Each with their own unique style of inspiring their audiences, the keynote speakers and trainer lineup is really one to look forward to. It’s an unmissable opportunity for anyone wanting to learn, grow, transform, and get armed with all the right tools and techniques to change your life for the better.”

The Super Growth Summit will take place between 9:30 am-4:30 pm on November 13. Register here for free: www.supergrowthsummit.com/. Drop in and be inspired!