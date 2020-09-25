Presenting India’s New Cadbury Dairy Milk – Hint O’Mint and Panjeer, made by our consumers, for our consumers!

The sweet battle of Cadbury inventors has finally come to an end. Mondelez India, the makers and bakers of some of India’s leading snacking brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk, 5Star, Oreo, Bournvita, etc., today announced the winning flavours of the ‘go Madbury for Cadbury’ campaign. Introducing Cadbury Dairy Milk Hint O’Mint, made with Cadbury Bournville flavour and Mint crystals, and Cadbury Dairy Milk Paanjeer, combination of Paan flavor and Anjeer bites, created by Cadbury lovers Apoorva Rajan (Bengaluru) and Prabhjot Anand (Punjab), respectively. With the resounding success of Madbury’s debut edition – with more than 800k entries, the company is all set to launch Madbury 2.0, asking consumers “Kahaan Se Aayegi Hamari Agli Cadbury?”.

Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director – Marketing (Chocolates), Insights and Analytics, Mondelez India, said “Cadbury Dairy Milk’s ubiquity has been melted into unique versions to fulfil the various snacking needs of the nation, which reiterates its entrenchment in the lives of our consumers, as a household ingredient. Therefore, we launched Madbury to give all the chocolate lovers a chance to create their ‘Home Wala’ Cadbury, by experimenting with flavours and ingredients of their choice. As a result, further strengthening our consumer connect. It was elating to see such creative and unique ideas and combinations of flavours that people wanted to amalgamate with the taste of their favourite chocolate bar and brought out the love Indians have for desi/ localized flavours. Considering the incredible response that the first edition generated, we are now thrilled to roll out Madbury 2.0 and expect greater participation across the country.

As a company, Mondelez India is always looking for ways to innovate and excite consumers, and Madbury is yet another attempt to further strengthen our connection through an engaging campaign curated ‘of the people, by the people and for the people’. We can’t wait to see what other exciting flavours will be introduced to the world of Cadbury!”

The first edition of Madbury garnered more than 823 million impressions across platforms, 205 million views, and engaged with 1.7 crore consumers. As a result, the love for local flavours came to the fore with suggestions of Cadbury versions like- Chai and Elaichi, Paan and Mixed Berries, Kulfi and Badam, Cashew and Mishtidoi, etc. amidst an array of other ingredients. This is truly a consumer-centric initiative – special chocolate bars made by consumers, for consumers. The consumers finally voted for the Top 2 winning flavours. Supporting this consumer-centric launch, the brand will associate with Indian Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapoor, to create some special digital engagement for the winners and the winning flavours. These limited-edition bars – Cadbury Dairy Milk Hint O’Mint and Cadbury Dairy Milk Paanjeer, are all set to hit the shelves and delight consumers, by the first week of October 2020.

Comprehending the enthusiasm and rigor with which the consumers participated to showcase their culinary creativity, Mondelez India is now all set to launch the second edition of the campaign- Madbury 2.0, asking consumers “Kahaan Se Aayegi Hamari Agli Cadbury”. This year, the brand will take it a notch higher by inducing a sense of competition across different parts of the country. They will also introduce a white chocolate mass in addition to the milk chocolate mass that was available in the previous edition, presenting the consumer with a whole new avenue to experiment and come up with exciting new combinations. Madbury 2.0 will witness 3 winners and will go live from September 28, 2020, till October 30, 2020.