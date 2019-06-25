Preservative-free energy drinks on the Indian market

With temperature soaring high day by day, the need of the hour is to get a drink that not only energizes us but have some further benefits to it. Hungary’s HELL ENERGY, which forayed in India last year, ensures customers permanent excellent quality energy drinks. The specialty of the product is it has loads of benefits as it doesn’t have any preservative and contains Vitamins B2, B3, B5, B6 and B12.

Priced at Rs 45 for a 250 ml can, the company aims to woo the consumers mainly in the 18-28-year age bracket. The HELL gives you increased performance, heightened concentration, shorter reaction time, wakefulness, improved moods and better metabolism. So, if you’re a tea or coffee addict then it’s time to switch your taste and get used to this new energy drink.

“To push the limits of our creativity, our body and mind need to be energized every time. A high quality energy drink will help you keep up your guard for whatever challenges life is going to throw at you. Moreover, if it has no added preservatives in it and rather has Vitamin B complex for impact on your mental performance and metabolic processes. HELL ENERGY is the perfect companion for facing busy schedules.” said Mr. Unnikannan Gangadharan, National Sales Director for India at HELL ENERGY.

HELL ENERGY’s products’ main strength is exceptional quality at affordable price. Their concept and strategy have resulted in very significant brand awareness in Europe and that also beyond in record time. HELL ENERGY Drinks contain only quality ingredients such as only real granulated sugar is used which brings quick energy to the body. It is produced on the world’s outstanding quality machines meeting the strictest food safety standards in Europe. (FSSC22000).

The energy drinks market in India is growing at a rapid pace. There are a number of international players of energy drinks here. There is likely to be a huge potential demand for energy booster products. HELL ENERGY is perfectly placed to fill the gap for quality energy drinks at affordable price.