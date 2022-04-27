Preserving the produce: IG International and Aatregreen establish IG Aatreyas as the world’s largest tunnel system venture

National, 27th April, 2022: IG International, one of India’s leading fresh fruit importers, has announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Aatregreen, a steward in protected cultivation systems facilitated by their extensive range of shade net houses and tunnel systems. The partnership would establish the consortium, IG Aatreyas, as the largest tunnel supplier in the tunnel system production segment. The newly formed company would be looking to reach the milestone number of INR 100 crores by 2024, with a vision of entering overseas markets as well.

Aatregreen as a company has disrupted and redefined agriculture and protected cultivation methods with their resourceful offerings of shade net houses for tunnel farming convenience. They have successfully completed 3.76 and 0.28 million square meters of protected cultivation projects in India and overseas, respectively. The company’s territorial tentacles are spread over countries like East Africa, West Africa, South Asia, and MENA.

The solution to the snag that is engendered by Aatregreen through their utilitarian range of products is to remove uncertainty from agriculture through their field-scale tunnels, tunnel covers and net houses, and garden tunnels. They are furnishing cultivators with high-caliber, first-rate protected cultivation products at competitive prices, bringing consistency to cropping.

Acclaimed as the leading fresh fruit importer in India, IG International is entrenched with a renowned reputation for more than 50 years in this market segment. The company’s organized and strategic sourcing system, augmented by a seamless supply chain with a well-connected overseas procurement network, enables them to import best-of-breed fruits from 22 different countries.