President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun to Visit Kolkata

Kolkata, 13th May, 2023: Prithvirajsing Roopun, a Mauritian politician serving as the seventh president of Mauritius accompanied by his wife is scheduled to visit Kolkata for a 3-day private visit.

During his stay, the President will visit the famous Dakshineshwar Temple and Belur Math during his stay at Kolkata. The honorary will also drop by the Memorial for Indentured Labourers at Kolkata Port Trust.

Dr. Swapan Dasgupta (Governing Council of India Foundation and President of Khola Hawa) and Mr. Sushil Modi M.P. (Former Deputy CM of Bihar and member of Governing Council, India Foundation) will be hosting a Civic Reception and Dinner in the Honour of H.E. Prithvirajsing Roopun GCSK (President of Mauritius) to be attended by dignitaries including C.V. Anand Bose (Governor of West Bengal), Harivansh Narayan Singh (Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha) and many others.

The president of the Republic of Mauritius is the head of state of the Republic of Mauritius. This country is a parliamentary republic, and the president’s role is ceremonial. The current office-holder is Prithvirajsing Roopun. He took office on 2nd December 2019.

Dr. Swapan Dasgupta, Governing Council, India Foundation and President of Khola Hawa said, “It’s my privilege to welcome the descendant of one of those Indians whose last view of the motherland was Kolkata.”

Prithvirajsing Roopun is a lawyer who was first elected to the National Assembly in 2000 and has been minister of arts and culture, social integration and regional administration. Since attaining independence from Britain in 1968, Mauritius has become one of the most stable democracies in Africa.