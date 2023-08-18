Prestige Group unveils its largest residential development in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bangalore, 18th August 2023: Prestige Group, country’s leading real estate developer with a portfolio of more than 250 delivered properties across 7 cities, has announced the launch of Prestige Park Grove – a large residential township in Bangalore.

Located in Whitefield, the IT Hub of the city, Prestige Park Grove is a community of 3627 splendid apartments and 88 opulent villas. These magnificent residences, designed with the discerning homeowner in mind, combine cutting-edge architecture, world-class amenities, and an unrivalled location to provide the ultimate urban living experience.

Prestige Park Grove has more than 20 Acres of green spaces, providing its residents a serene refuge away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. The project is located 3 kilometres from the Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro Station, which allows convenient access to the CBD and the rest of the city. Furthermore, it is only a 15-minute drive from major commercial hubs, shopping complexes, and entertainment venues.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Irfan Razack, CMD, of Prestige Group said, “Embarking on a journey that resonates with innovation and excellence, we are thrilled to introduce our latest project that embodies the pinnacle of residential development. This endeavour not only reshapes the landscape of quality and craftsmanship but also demonstrates our unwavering dedication to providing experiences that exceed expectations. We want our customers to benefit from the confluence of innovative design, rigorous attention to detail, and a legacy of unsurpassed excellence through this project.”

Renowned actor Yash adds his star power to the excitement as he joins the grand unveiling of the Prestige Park Grove launch, creating a buzz among fans and real estate enthusiasts alike. His presence promises to elevate the event, bringing together the world of entertainment and luxury real estate.

Prestige Park Drive offers superbly planned homes ranging from one to four bedrooms, making it an ideal choice for individuals and families of all sizes. The project is a 71-acre residential property with a variety of dwelling options for home buyers ranging from efficient 1-bedroom apartment to spending 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and up to luxurious 4-bedroom units. Each unit has superior finishes and modern designs that have excellent sunlight and ventilation. The wide windows offer breath-taking views of the metropolitan skyline, while expansive living rooms and private balconies provide an unsurpassed sense of luxury.

There will be 3627 apartments in 19 high-rise towers, and the project will also include a villa enclave with 88 premium independent villas. Prestige Park Grove residents will have access to 2 clubhouses and a cultural centre totalling to over 1,50,000 square feet of state-of-the-art indoor amenities spaces. It will have both regular and lagoon swimming pools, a fully-equipped gymnasium, guest rooms, and a bowling alley. The complex will also provide residents with a plethora of outdoor amenities spread across more than 20 acres of green and open space, assuring a well-rounded living experience.

Prestige Park Grove is poised to become a landmark development in the city, thanks to its scale, remarkable design, world-class amenities, and strategic location.