Pride Hotels Group Announces ‘India Dekho With Pride’

For every beautiful tourist destination in India, there’s an equally attractive alternative that remains unexplored. “India Dekho with Pride” is an initiative in the direction of promoting India as a safe and viable destination for tourism and MICE by Pride Hotels Group. From majestic mountains, quaint villages, city highs, spectacular landscapes, pristine beaches, exotic wildlife, captivating history, and unique culture to delectable food, ‘India Dekho With Pride’ helps you find the best, beyond the beaten path.

“The tourism sector in India has staged a significant revival post-pandemic giving a much-needed fillip to the domestic travel segment. “India Dekho with Pride” is an attempt, as a responsible industry partner- to assemble & exhibit attention for domestic tourism and also cater to a wide range of travelers,” said S.P Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Pride Hotels Group.

“To make the campaign further interesting and indulge youths and families with restricted travel budgets, we’ve introduced a special offer of Book 2 room nights & Get 1 room night FREE*. It’s our way of pushing the ecstatic beauty of destinations to fellow countrymen” said Atul Upadhyay, Senior Vice President, Pride Hotels Group.

The “Dekho Apna Desh” initiative has been successful in promoting domestic tourism, and similar efforts are being made to revive international tourism. The G20 presidency has also opened up fresh commercial possibilities for travel and tourism companies to help stimulate the economy. It was also a platform to discuss and promote initiatives related to eco-tourism, sustainability, and climate change.

Pride Hotels Group has a presence in around 51 great locations with 5,075 rooms, 102 restaurants, 134 banquets, lawns, and conference halls. Currently, Pride Hotels Ltd operates and manages a chain of hotels under the brand name “Pride Plaza Hotel” an Indian Luxury Collection, “Pride Hotel” which are conveniently centrally located business hotels, “Pride Resorts” at mesmerizing destinations, Mid-Market segment hotels for every business “Pride Biznotels” and a fresh concept of Premium luxury serviced apartment stays “Pride Suites”. Current locations are New Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, Jaipur, Indore, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Mussoorie, Puri, Gangtok, Anand, Alkapuri, Manjusar (Vadodara), Sasan Gir, Somnath, Bhopal, Haldwani, and Ranakpur. Upcoming locations are Daman, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Agra, Rishikesh, Dwaraka, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Bharuch, Haldwani, Nainital, Jim Corbett, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Lucknow, Varanasi, Rajkot, Kanpur, Neemrana, Mysore, Gurugram, Aurangabad, Halol, Yawatmal, Rudraprayag, Bengaluru, Greater Noida, Digha among others.

