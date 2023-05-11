Pride Hotels Group launches Pride Resort Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand

The much anticipated Pride Resort Rudraprayag has been officially launched, bringing a new level of luxury and hospitality to the region. Settled in the picturesque Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, this sprawling resort promises an experience like no other. Koteshwar Mahadev Temple, Sangam of Mandakini, and Alaknanda Rivers are the closest tourist attractions to Pride Resort Rudraprayag. Featuring world-class amenities, stunning natural surroundings, and exceptional service, the Pride Resort Rudraprayag is poised to become the ultimate destination for travelers.

Announcing the launch Atul Upadhyay, Senior Vice President, Pride Hotels Group said, “We are thrilled to launch the Pride Resort Rudraprayag, which is our third property in Devbhumi Uttrakhand. The region is renowned for its majestic mountain ranges, pristine natural beauty, and ancient temples that attract tourists and pilgrims from across the country. We are confident that our guests will be delighted with the amenities, breathtakingly natural surroundings, and exceptional service the resort has to offer.”

“Pride Hotels Group has showcased its commitment to offering immaculate service and impeccable hospitality across all the regions they operate since 1987. The group is today one of the leading and fastest-growing hospitality chains in the country. We are delighted to have an alliance with them to launch the Pride Resort Rudraprayag and look forward to providing a truly unforgettable experience for our guests” said Pooja Gupta from the ownership team.

“Unveiling the Pride Resort Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand is a significant milestone for us. With this launch, we move a step forward to expand our footprints across popular tourist destinations in North India. Pride Hotels resonates with true Indian Hospitality and has attained high acclaim in providing memorable travel experiences to all its guests” said, Shoeb Mohammad, Associate Vice President, North India, Pride Hotels Group.

Pride Resort Rudraprayag boasts a range of accommodation options, including Deluxe, Superior, and Executive rooms. All rooms are fully air-conditioned and equipped with tea/ coffee makers, wardrobes, ergonomic work tables, Wi-Fi connectivity, LED TVs, and others. Guests can enjoy a magnificent culinary journey at Café Pride, the all-day dining serving diverse Indian cuisines, and Mr. Confectioner, the Coffee Shop. The 5,000 square feet soon-to-launch Imperial banquet hall can host 150 guests in a floating-style area. It will be ideal to host private parties, weddings, birthday parties, corporate events, and other intimate gatherings.

Pride Hotels Group has a presence in around 56 great locations with 5,390 rooms, 109 restaurants, 152 banquets, lawns, and conference halls. The group operates and manages a chain of hotels under the brand name “Pride Plaza Hotel” an Indian Luxury Collection, “Pride Hotel” which are conveniently centrally located business hotels, “Pride Resort” at mesmerizing destinations, Mid-Market segment hotels for every business “Pride Biznotel” and a fresh concept of Premium luxury serviced apartment stays “Pride Suites”. All brands are well appreciated and frequented by celebrities, corporate, and domestic & foreign tourists.

Current locations are New Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, Jaipur, Indore, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Mussoorie, Puri, Gangtok, Anand, Alkapuri, Manjusar (Vadodara), Sasan Gir, Somnath, Bhopal, Haldwani, Ranakpur, Rishikesh, Digha & Rudraprayag. Upcoming locations are Daman, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Agra, Dwaraka, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Bharuch, Haldwani, Nainital, Jim Corbett, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Lucknow, Varanasi, Rajkot, Kanpur, Neemrana, Mysore, Gurugram, Aurangabad, Halol, Yawatmal, Bengaluru, Greater Noida, Motera (Ahmedabad), Lonavala, Ambaji, Veraval, Amritsar among others.