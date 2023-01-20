Pride Hotels Group Signs ‘Pride Hotel Kanpur’

Pride Hotels Group has announced the signing of “Pride Hotel Kanpur”. Centrally located the property will be easily accessible to all major leisure and commercial establishments in the city. The property will have well-appointed rooms, two large banquets, 4 meeting and conference rooms, a 24 Hours Coffee Shop, a rooftop open sky restaurant and in-house laundry. The new property will be operational from November 2023.

Announcing the signing, Atul Upadhyay, Senior Vice President, Pride Hotels Group said, “We are delighted to sign the Pride Hotel Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh largest city and epicentre of commercial and industrial establishments in the State. Tourist attractions in Kanpur give visitors the chance to see things that aren’t as glamorous as those in bigger cities. Kanpur receives frequent business travelers and other working professionals due to its industrial environment. Leisure tourists visit Kanpur to learn about Indian history in the most ideal setting”.

“With the signing of “Pride Hotel Kanpur” in Uttar Pradesh, we are thrilled to further expand operations in North India. Once it is up and running, the new hotel will provide the best possible accommodations for travelers thanks to its excellent location, mouthwatering menu options, banqueting, and a variety of hospitality services”, said Mohammed Shoeb, Associate Vice Preseident, North India.

Pride Hotels Group has a presence in around 51 great locations with 5,075 rooms, 102 restaurants, 134 banquets, lawns, and conference halls. Currently, Pride Hotels Ltd operates and manages a chain of hotels under the brand name “Pride Plaza Hotel” an Indian Luxury Collection, “Pride Hotel” which are conveniently centrally located business hotels, “Pride Resorts” at mesmerizing destinations, Mid-Market segment hotels for every business “Pride Biznotels” and a fresh concept of Premium luxury serviced apartment stays “Pride Suites”. Current locations are New Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, Jaipur, Indore, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Mussoorie, Puri, Gangtok, Anand, Alkapuri, Manjusar(Vadodara), Sasan Gir, Somnath, Bhopal and Haldwani. Upcoming locations are Daman, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Agra, Rishikesh, Dwaraka, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Bharuch, Haldwani, Nainital, Jim Corbett, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Lucknow, Varanasi, Rajkot, Kanpur, Neemrana, Mysore, Gurugram, Aurangabad, Halol, Yawatmal, Rudraprayag, Bengaluru, Ranakpur, Greater Noida, Digha among others. Website: https://www.pridehotel.com/