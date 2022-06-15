Pride Hotels Pampers Women Travelers

The Indian women’s travel segment has witnessed significant growth and continues to grow exponentially by each year. The single lady traveler too has grown in popularity with more women stepping out on their own. To exclusively cater to this growing demand, Pride Group of Hotels has introduced various women-centric facilities at its properties in New Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Nagpur.

Apart from offering all the contemporary amenities including Wi-Fi internet, LED TV, Tea/ coffee maker, hair dryer, wardrobes, comfortable beddings, mini bar, iron board, safety locker, etc Pride Hotels will also provide a special “We Care” vanity kit with extra essentials, room allocation near the elevator, a chocolate platter, and a special 20% discount on room bookings to pamper the female guests. There will be a separate section of rooms or a wing in the building exclusively dedicated to single lady travelers. The rooms will be serviced only by female attendants.

Announcing the development, Atul Upadhyay, Senior Vice President, Pride Group of Hotels said, “Over the years women from all age groups have been extensively traveling for leisure, business, or social. We have witnessed a significant uptick in women guests including solo travelers at all our properties nationally. Keeping in mind the preferences of the single lady traveler we have now introduced special amenities to ensure their stay is comfortable, convenient, and safer. It is our endeavor to encourage female travelers by providing them all tailor-made facilities to make their stay memorable”.

Pride Hotels resonates with true Indian Hospitality and has attained high acclaim in catering to female guests. The hotel incorporates the Five Sense of traditional Indian welcome namely, fragrance, music, ambiance, regional Indian paintings & frescoes, and mouth-watering Indian cuisines. About 30% of the hotel’s workforce across all the units comprises women who have set benchmarks in the hospitality segment. This figure will continue to rise with the introduction of women-friendly packages as a large portion of the clientele will include female guests.

Pride Hotels has a presence in around 44 great locations with 4,400 rooms, 89 restaurants, 116 banquets, and conference halls. Currently, Pride Hotels Ltd operates and manages a chain of hotels under the brand name “Pride Plaza Hotel” an Indian Luxury Collection, “Pride Hotel” which are conveniently centrally located business hotels, “Pride Resorts” at mesmerizing destinations, Mid-Market segment hotels for every business “Pride Biznotels” and a fresh concept of Premium luxury serviced apartment stays “Pride Suites”. Locations are prominently in New Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur, Bangalore, Chennai, Rajkot, Goa, Jaipur, Indore, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Mussoorie, Puri, Gangtok, Anand, Alkapuri, and Manjusar (Vadodara), Sasan Gir and Somnath. Upcoming locations are Nainital, Jim Corbett, Jabalpur, Daman, Rishikesh, Aatapi, Surendranagar, Dwaraka, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Agra, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Neemrana, Rajkot, Bhopal, Haldwani, Gurugram and Aurangabad.