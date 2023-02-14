Pride Plaza Aerocity New Delhi Celebrates ‘valentine’s Day’

The Pride Plaza Hotel Aerocity New Delhi is hosting ‘Get High on Valentine’s’ at the hotel’s Finest Restaurant. Aqua Grill, is a prime corner position in the region to enjoy a poolside barbeque station. And Restaurant Oriental Spice, with a luxurious ambiance to spend a Perfect Classic Valentine’s Eve. On 14th February 2023.

Upon arrival, Rose bud with a welcome drink would be offered to each couple. A selfie booth would be created in an oriental space for each couple. A personalized service for each couple would be offered by Aqua Grill at ‘The Pride Plaza Hotel’. Along with this, the Chef has curated a special Valentine’s Day menu to accommodate both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. The meal will encompass appetizers, salads, mains, beverages & desserts. The menu comprises tantalizing appetizers and mains including Paneer Heart Kebab, Chili Corn Wild Pepper, Fish Amritsari, Murgh Reshmi Tikka, Punjabi Kadi Pakoda, Dhonepata Kachalanka Kasha Murg, Grill Fish With Lemon Butter Sauce, Subz Pudina Pyaz Ki Pulao among others. The mains are accompanied by a choice of desserts including ShortBread Little Heart, Baked Orange Chocolate Tart, Red Velvet Cup Cake, Hot Chocolate Mud Walnut Pudding, Angoori Rasmalai, and much more.

Let every minute of your Valentine’s Day be worth remembering at Pride Plaza Hotel Aerocity New Delhi.

Date: 14th February 2023.

Table Reservation No: 9899343771

Venue: Oriental Spice & Aqua Grill