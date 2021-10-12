Primarc Pecan – India’s only end-to-end solution provider enhancing the digital ecosystem with its comprehensive services

Mumbai, October 12, 2021: Primarc Pecan Retail Pvt Ltd is India’s only end-to-end E-commerce Service Provider that offers brand partners the scope to amplify their online business offering.

These business solutions combined with marketplace specific marketing services, warehousing and fulfilment alongside data analytics help brands increase sales and enhance customer experiences. The wide spectrum of e-commerce marketplace management services that Primarc Pecan offers brand partners includes managing marketplace relationships, marketplace-specific listing, cataloguing, promotions, selling strategy, digital marketing, content enhancement, brand store creation etc.

Primarc Pecan’s marketplace management services are complemented by the host of fulfilment services that include warehousing, inventory optimisation, flex services, customer service and order tracking to name a few.

Primarc Pecan offers its brand partners digital marketing services like social media content and creatives, performance marketing and search engine optimization that help in enhancing brand awareness and visibility on search engines, enabling brands to not only reach wider audiences but also give them countless opportunities to connect with their customers. They also provide expertise on marketplace specific marketing and advertising services and end-to-end D2C site management facilities that include technical and operational support, management and optimization, customer service and analytics.

The services offered have been designed to enable brand partners to drive sales, increase order values, conversion rates, and repeat business, by leveraging relevant technological tools. Besides harnessing the powerful tool of technology, some of the roadmap features that support brands to scale up business among peers include multiple online marketplaces, micro-management, plug-and-play models, and end-to-end solutions.

Ankur Dayal, CEO & Co-Founder – Primarc Pecan Pvt Ltd adds, I believe we have only scratched the surface as of now, and that there is a lot more to be done in terms of the quantum of work and innovation for long-term industry growth. Considering the industry’s massive scope, an integrated approach has been a key strategic goal for the company. We intend to spend time and resources developing analytical and operational tools that are technology-driven and more automated to offer the highest level of efficiency to our clients. By availing these services, brands associated with our integrated marketing solutions will be able to offer consistent and personalized experiences to their end users”.

About Primarc Pecan:

