Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates the RuPay National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for Bangalore Metro with RBL Bank as Issuing Bank

Bengaluru, March 26, 2023: RBL Bank, one of India’s leading private sector banks in association with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), today jointly announced the launch of the RuPay National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). This unique Prepaid Transit Cum Multipurpose Card is in line with the Government of India’s ‘One Nation One Card’ initiative. It is interoperable across India with value addition of ecommerce transactions and is a step towards transforming and unifying the transit ecosystem in the country.

RBL Bank issued RuPay NCMC will help grow the Bengaluru Metro user base, while benefiting the existing 6 lakh+ metro travellers, who frequent the Namma Metro stations where the Namma Metro Closed-Loop card is currently operational and offers greater benefitsfor travel and e-commerce transactions. The NCMC card will also enable inter-operability for travel on other operational public transit systems in the country.

The cards will be issued at the metro stations and RBL Bank branches in Bengaluru. NCMC’s stored value balance can be updated at Ticket Office (or) Card Top-up Terminals (CTT) located in Metro stations. RBL Bank will also provide POS machines at stations for accepting and loading cards, with recharging facility available on RBL Bank’s MoBank App as well.

Apart from travel, the card can be used for fuel payments, shopping, dining, parking, toll payment etc. It can also be used for offline contactless transactions for low value payments. Users will also get access to over 200 offers across various categories of spends.

R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank said, “We are happy to partner with BMRCL towards launching this unique National Common Mobility Card. Together, we have created a seamless and convenient system that will allow commuters to have a hassle-free payment experience for travel and other transactions across retail, shopping, dining etc. We believe that this innovative solution will not only enhance the overall commuting experience but will also contribute towards driving digital payments.”

Anjum Parwez, IAS, Managing Director – BMRCL, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, “We are happy to announce the launch of the National Common Mobility Card in association with RBL Bank. We feel this card will further provide ease of travel while people commute on Bengaluru Metro. This initiative is also a testament towards our commitment of creating sustainable and inclusive transportation solutions that benefit everyone. I am proud of the efforts put in by our teams to bring the National Common Mobility Card to life. We look forward to the positive impact it will have on the lives of millions of commuters.”

Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI, “We are delighted to associate with BMRCL and RBL Bank to launch National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) on RuPay platform. This launch is an significant step in RuPay’s journey in offering a seamless and secure payment solution to all our customers in this fast-evolving payment ecosystem. Acceptance of NCMC at BMRCL is certainly going to enhance the transit payment experience and additionally, will empower the cardholders to make all other payments using a single card with the same ease; this will further support in the drive of making India a less-cash economy.”

About RBL Bank RBL Bank is one of India’s leading private sector banks with an expanding presence across the country. The Bank offers specialized services under five business verticals namely: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Commercial Banking, Branch & Business Banking, Retail Assets and Treasury and Financial Markets Operations. It currently services over 12 million customers through a network of 516 branches; 1,168 business correspondent branches (of which 298 banking outlets) and 413 ATMs, total customer touchpoint 2,097, spread across 28 Indian states and Union Territories. RBL Bank is listed on both NSE and BSE (RBLBANK).