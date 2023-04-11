Prime Video India Inks Licensing Deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution

MUMBAI, India – 11th April, 2023 – Prime Video, India’s most-loved entertainment destination, today announces the expansion of its offering with highly-popular television series from Paramount Global Content Distribution to Prime and Prime Video Mobile Edition members in India, further strengthening its selection of the best and latest English language entertainment.

The specially curated slate features original shows across genres, including two series from Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan: Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 starring Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner and Academy Award® winner Dianne Wiest, which follows the McLusky family who are power brokers in a Michigan town where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry, and the limited series 1883 Season 1, the prequel to “Yellowstone” starring Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott and Grammy Award® winners Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, capturing the Dutton family’s origin story as they embark on a journey west to flee poverty and seek a better future. Additional series include The Stand Season 1, a limited series based on Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The Stand Season 1 stars Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgård, from the ground-breaking Star Trek universe, comes the multiple award winning series Star Trek: Discovery, seasons 1-4 starring Sonequa Martin-Green and Executive produced by Alex Kurtzman.

The deal also features other popular original shows including Californication, Dexter, The Good Wife, NCIS, Blue Bloods, The Good Fight, Madam Secretary, Reign, The Great, Seal Team, Under the Dome, Munich Games and Parot.

“We are delighted to announce that a curated selection of Paramount Global content is available for streaming to Prime Members in India at no extra cost,” said Manish Menghani, Director – Content Licensing, Prime Video, India. “The slate includes a diverse mix of genres from fantasy and adventure to drama and sci-fi, with each show featuring a stellar cast. At Prime Video, our goal is to make it easy for customers to get deeply immersed in the best stories from the most prolific storytellers and studios around the world. We are certain Indian viewers will enjoy these award-winning shows that have resonated with audiences worldwide,” he further added.