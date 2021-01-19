Principled Technologies Releases Chromebook Study Comparing Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Processor Powered Device Versus MediaTek MT8183 Processor-Powered Device

Durham, NC : In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies (PT) compared the responsiveness of a Chromebook powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor versus that of a Chromebook powered by a MediaTek MT8183 processor in various apps, such as Google Slides, Adobe Lightroom, and Autodesk Tinkercad.

“The Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor-powered Chromebook enabled us to complete these tasks in less time than the MediaTek MT8183 processor-powered Chromebook,” said the PT test report. “The Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor-powered Chromebook also achieved a better score on the Speedometer 2.0 benchmarking test, suggesting it would be more responsive for students using web-based applications.”

To learn more, read the Principled Technologies report at http://facts.pt/0FQaLtI, or watch the Intel-branded video at http://facts.pt/qBkBkag.