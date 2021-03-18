Principled Technologies Releases VDI Study on a Dell EMC PowerEdge R7515 Server with Two Generations of AMD EPYC Processors

An AMD EPYC 75F3 processor-powered Dell EMC PowerEdge R7515 server supported more VDI users and delivered better value per user than the same server powered by an AMD EPYC 7542 processor.

Durham, NC : When an organization is ready to upgrade their data center hardware to support virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) users, they likely don’t want to sacrifice performance or price. Principled Technologies (PT) compared the VDI performance of the same Dell EMC PowerEdge R7515 server with two processor configurations: one with a 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 75F3 processor, and one with a 2nd Gen AMD EPYC 7542 processor. They found that the solution with the 3rd Gen processor could support 20 percent more users and, calculating the price of hardware plus support in light of this performance advantage, could offer an 11 percent lower per-user cost.

According to the report, “By upgrading to Dell EMC PowerEdge R7515 servers powered by AMD EPYC 75F3 processors, organizations using VDI could support more users with fewer servers and save on the cost to support those users.”