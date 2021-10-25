Prism johnson ltd. Launches the Exclusive Nobilia– German Modular Kitchens Experience Centre In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Prism Johnson Ltd., India’s leading Integrated Lifestyle Solutions provider, announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Germany’s Nobilia, the world’s biggest manufacturer of modular kitchens, by expanding its operations and opening an exclusive store in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Experience centre was inaugurated by Chief Guest, Mr Pankaj Sharma from Prism Johnson Ltd., President – Johnson Bathrooms & Nobilia Kitchens.

Through Nobilia, Prism Johnson Ltd. is in keeping with its commitment to constantly provide luxury and style by offering genuine German-made modular kitchens (not hybrid) in India thereby showcasing global trends in the kitchen business. Mobile is one of the largest manufacture (3490 kitchens per day) of kitchens from Germany and the Nobilia concept store is located at Vismaya Galleria, Near Dmart, Hennur Main Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 560043.

The store also displays the latest offering from Nobilia that include waterproof kitchen worktops, free-standing washing machine or dishwasher solution, anti-fingerprint shutters, new finishes of open-pore Veneer and a new Glass finish. These new innovative solutions are unique and based on clients need in the Asian Pacific region.

In addition, Qube, metal sections, another innovation from Nobilia, along with “System and Design” provide more space and design elements to play with the 3 base unit heights in the kitchen. Nobilia has recently introduced SpaceFlexx® an exclusive organising system for storage containers. This feature is absolutely ideal for people who love a tidy kitchen but haven’t been able to find any kind of order inside the cabinet.

Not only is Nobilia the largest manufacturer of fitted kitchens in Europe, but it is the only company in the kitchen furniture category to follow the 4.0 industry standards. The strengths and the legacy of Nobilia make it not only one of the most stable players in the European kitchen industry but also market leaders in the value kitchen segment that ranges from 3000 to 14000 Euros. Their expertise and innovation extend to other categories as well that including furniture solutions for bathrooms, wardrobes, shelving and utility solutions.

Nobilia comes with a commitment to quality, innovation and style along with the backing of trust and service assurance from Johnson, which is one of the leading names in the Indian tile industry for over 60 years.

.Mr. Pankaj Sharma, President – Johnson Bathrooms & Johnson Kitchens said, “The Nobilia Experience centre in Bengaluru is a synergy of Nobilia’s world-class technology & Johnson’s legacy of providing world-class solutions. Prism Johnson Ltd. has been progressively focusing on its modular kitchen business, an integral growth driver of its diversified emerging businesses. The potential for high-end luxury products in Bengaluru & various other cities has prompted brands to reach out & cater to the localised needs of these markets. We are proud to be partnering with Mr Praneeth Reddy (Engineer) who is an enthusiastic entrepreneur with good knowledge of selling solution-based products to the HNI segment in Bengaluru.

Embracing this opportunity, Prism Johnson Limited sees great potential for the growth of modular kitchens in modern India, as consumers are not only looking for practical solutions but are giving equal importance to lifestyle, design and comfort.

Mr Sharma added, “Nobilia has been present in India since 2013 and has sold approximately 3000 Kitchens across the country. Currently, we have 5 showrooms in India – Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Indore and now Bengaluru. By the end of November & December, we will add Ahmedabad and Jaipur Nobilia Experience Centre to the list.