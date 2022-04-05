Pristyn Care launches integrated mobile app; enables location- based discovery of doctors

Mumbai , April 5, 2022: Pristyn Care, a Gurgaon-based healthcare unicorn, today launched a new avatar of their state-of-the-art integrated app. The embedded location-based filtering works on a discovery database. This assists users in effortlessly finding the most easily accessible doctor/surgeon for free in-clinic or online consultation. The app uses the latest frameworks and architecture for an intuitive interface that complements the visual design and easy usability. It is also packed with additional features like downloading CoWIN Vaccination Certificate, scheduling COVID vaccine shots for boosters as well as the 12 and above age groups. It also has the feature of creating ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) card instantly.

Pristyn Care, which is among the largest healthcare providers in the country, offers free consultation, state-of-the-art surgery, and end-to-end support to make the patient’s journey smooth.