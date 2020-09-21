Priyadarshni Academy 36th Anniversary Global Awards 2020 honoured stalwarts including Mr. Borge Brende, President, World Economic Forum, Bollywood Actor Ms. Taapsee Pannu,

Mumbai, September 19, 2020: Priyadarshni Academy’s 36th Anniversary Global Awards 2020 – a web event hosted on September 19, 2020, in the presence of eminent personalities and winners. The global Awards Advisory committee of the Priyadarshni Academy honours the real achievers for their incredible contribution to society through their meritorious efforts and services.

Staying true to its age-old rich tradition, the Academy awarded winners elected from the diverse walks of life for their distinguished services rendered towards the upliftment of mankind in multiple ways. The six prominent awardees were felicitated this evening by guests of honour – Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, MSMEs, Government of India, and Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Railways, Government of India; and Shri Suresh Prabhu, India’s Sherpa to the G20 and Former Union Minister, Government of India in gracious presence of Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, Priyadarshni Academy and Mr. Nanik Rupani, Chairman Emeritus, Businessman and Humanitarian.

The famous Bollywood actor Ms.Taapsee Pannu expressed her gratitude on the receipt of the dignified Smita Patil Memorial Award. Overwhelmingly, she thanked saying that “It is a sheer moment of pride to be bestowed with such an honourable award and felt indebted towards the academy for this distinguished recognition. Further stating that she shall continue to be the torchbearer of the rich legacy set by her predecessor in the film fraternity and persistently work towards the upliftment of the parallel cinema movement in India that stands out as a beacon of hope to the future generation.”

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, Priyadarshni Academy while congratulating the winners at Priyadarshni 36th Anniversary Global Awards 2020 that celebrates India’s vast social, cultural and spiritual diversity said that,” It is a great honour to felicitate the stalwarts from all walks of life for their selfless efforts and laudable contribution in their respective fields. He also appreciated the accomplishments of Priyadarshni Academy who relentlessly work towards honouring such awardees for their glorious contributions that benefit the society at large.” He thanked guests of honour, eminent national and international dignitaries for gracing the occasion in the unprecedented COVID crisis globally and wished to stay safe.

Mr. Nanik Rupani quoted “Priyadarshni Academy has steadily grown during the last 36 years and has been doing yeoman service to society. It also awards scholarships to the deserving and needy students to fulfil their ambitions for pursuing higher studies in India. The global awards program of the Academy is a prestigious event which brings goodwill with other nations and makes them closer and strengthens bilateral relations”

The winners expressed their gratitude on receiving this award as follow –

Mr. Borge Brende, President, World Economic Forum, Switzerland on receiving Harish Mahindra Memorial Global Award for outstanding contribution to Economic Welfare and Sustainable Growth.

Mr. José Ángel Gurría, Secretary-General, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Paris, France on receiving Priyadarshni Academy Global Award for outstanding contribution to Global Economic Co-operation

Ms. Graça Machel, Founder and Chairperson, The Graça Machel Trust, Johannesburg, South Africa on receiving Priyadarshni Academy Global Award for outstanding contribution to the welfare of Women and Children

Mr. Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, India on receiving Pralhad P. Chhabria Memorial Global Award for outstanding contribution to the FMCG Industry

Mr. Kamlesh Patel (Daaji), President, Shri Ram Chandra Mission, India on receiving Ramkrishna Bajaj Memorial Global Award for outstanding contribution to the promotion of Holistic Healing through Spirituality and Yoga