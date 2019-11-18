Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a Global Brand Ambassador for Crocs 2020 “Come As You Are” Campaign

Crocs, Inc. a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, announced award-winning actor, activist and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a global brand ambassador for the 2020 “Come As You Are” campaign.

As a natural progression of the campaign, in 2020 Chopra Jonas’ noteworthy sense of style will further embolden consumers to be comfortable in their own shoes, and showcase how Crocs can be fashionably styled to compliment almost any look throughout the day or night.

Currently in its fourth year, the campaign has evolved to inspire and empower people worldwide, based on the company’s belief that everyone has a right to be comfortable in their own shoes. Throughout 2019, Crocs fans – led by a distinguished roster of global ambassadors including Zooey Deschanel, Suzu Hirose, Kim Sejeong and Gina Jin – have boldly declared that you can have both style and comfort no matter who you are or where your life takes you.

Another special element to the Crocs/Chopra Jonas partnership will be the joint collaboration to benefit the United Nations Children’s Fund (known as UNICEF). As a long-standing Goodwill Ambassador for the organization, Chopra Jonas will work closely with Crocs on a series of donations to aid children around the world.

“Priyanka embodies the ethos of ‘Come As You Are’ with her unique and expressive style and fashion sensibility,” said Terence Reilly, Crocs SVP and Chief Marketing Officer. “As the campaign transitions into empowering people to proclaim and express their one-of-a-kindness, she will be a beacon for how some of our newest 2020 collections can be uniquely styled to suit individual personalities and lifestyles, showcasing that being yourself, being comfortable and looking stylish are not mutually exclusive.”

Chopra Jonas will be featured worldwide across a variety of media platforms in some of the brand’s most anticipated new styles and collections. More information on the 2020 “Come As You Are” campaign, including additional announcements on Crocs’ global ambassadors, will be shared in early 2020.