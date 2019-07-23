Pro Kabaddi League Match- Puneri Paltan Vs Haryana Steelers

Puneri Paltan put in a spirited performance in today’s match, but Steelers beat the Puneri Paltan 34-24. Puneri Paltan made a strong start as Pawan Kadian made a two-point raid to give them 3-0 lead in the first few minutes of the match. Haryana came back strongly to inch slightly ahead in the first five minutes. It was an evenly-matched contest in the first 10 minutes.

First it was Naveen who picked up a few raid points to help Haryana Steelers, as they led 11-6 after 12 minutes. Puneri Paltan suffered another all out in the 15th minute to trail 8-20. At the end of the first half, Haryana Steelers held a 12-point advantage to lead 22-10. Puneri Paltan’s Amit Kumar displayed a lot of courage as he continued on the mat despite his head being bandaged.

The second half saw Haryana Steelers playing with composure. For Puneri Paltan, it was Pawan Kadian who chipped in with raid points and gave his best. Puneri Paltan made a few efforts to mount a comeback but Haryana Steelers had the mental strength to not crumble under any sort of pressure.

Puneri Paltan will begin their home leg on 14 September whereas Haryana Steelers will play their home leg in Panchkula starting 28 September.

Post-match presentations:

VIVO PERFECT RAIDER OF THE MATCH

Deepak Hooda (Jersey 5) Jaipur Pink Panthers

Naveen (Jersey 77) – Haryana Steelers

TATA MOTORS ACE DEFENDER OF THE MATCH

Amit Hooda (Jersey 10) – Jaipur Pink Panthers

Vikas Kale (Jersey 15) – Haryana Steelers

DREAM11 GAME CHANGER OF THE MATCH

Amit Hooda (Jersey 10) – Jaipur Pink Panthers

Naveen (Jersey 77) – Haryana Steelers

