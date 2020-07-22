When buying health insurance, you often overlook an important aspect, which is a quick and hassle-free claim procedure. Traditionally, you filed a reimbursement claim by submitting the necessary documents after seeking treatment. You had to settle the treatment costs through personal sources. Moreover, there was a risk of claim rejection in case you delayed the submission of the required documents or made an error. However, now you can avoid such a situation by availing of a cashless insurance plan.

How does cashless health insurance work?

You may not have the necessary money to meet treatment-related expenses, especially in an emergency. Cashless insurance is a blessing in such circumstances. Most insurers partner with hospitals across the country to offer this type of insurance claim.

When you seek treatment in a network hospital, your insurer will directly pay the bill. Therefore, you do not have to incur any expenses from your pocket.

Procedure to make a cashless health insurance claim

Check the list of network hospitals

You need to ensure that the hospital where you wish to take the treatment is a part of your insurer’s network. The list is available on the insurance company’s website, or you may call the helpline number to find about the same.

Provide identity proof

When you visit the hospital, you will need to provide your medical insurance card or the policy number. Additionally, you must produce valid evidence of identification, such as PAN card, Aadhar Card, or Voter’s ID.

Complete the pre-authorization form

The Third-party Administrator (TPA) at the hospital will provide you with a pre-authorization form that you need to complete. Your doctor and the hospital staff also needs to fill certain details in the form. Submit the duly completed form to the TPA along with treatment-related documents like investigation reports, prescription, and medication details. Some insurers allow you to submit this information online through their website.

Request review

The insurer will review all the submitted documents and forms to validate that the claim request is as per the mediclaim policy’s terms and conditions as. Different medical policies like critical illness mediclaim and cancer medical cover might have drastically different terms. The insurance company will send a confirmation to the hospital as well as an email or SMS authentication to you. In case the insurer has any queries, they will ask the hospital. The healthcare provider must resolve the insurer’s doubts immediately. After re-assessing the resolution, the insurance company will intimate the hospital (healthcare provider).

Settle the claim

During your discharge, the hospital sends the discharge summary, medication details, reports, and the final bill to the insurer. The insurance provider settles these expenses as per the policy’s terms. This is how the process of making a cashless insurance claim concludes.

In case the cost of hospitalization exceeds the authorized limits, the hospital will intimate the insurer. The hospital must provide details on why the actual expenses exceeded the sanctioned amount to seek approval from the insurer.

If you are planning to undergo a planned hospitalization under your health insurance plan, you must update your insurance provider three days before getting admitted. In case of urgent hospitalization, you must inform the provider within 48 hours to make sure that your claim is approved.

Several insurers offer cashless hospitalization benefits, which is why you must compare health insurance policies before making a choice.