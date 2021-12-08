Prodapt acquires UK-based SLR Dynamics

8th December 2021 Chennai: Prodapt, the leading consulting, technology & managed services provider to the Connectedness vertical, announced that it acquired SLR Dynamics, a UK-based company focussed on digital engineering and automation services in the TMT industry. SLR Dynamics counts leading European and African telcos as their customers.

This is Prodapt’s second acquisition for the year following its acquisition of Silicon Valley-based Innovative Logic in August.

The acquisition of SLR Dynamics will strengthen Prodapt’s leadership position in the connectedness vertical. With the TMT industry accelerating digital transformation journeys using technologies like 5G, cloud, SDN/NFV, Edge Computing, IoT, and AI-ML, Prodapt’s acquisition of SLR Dynamics will help deliver enhanced value to its global customers.

“I am excited to welcome Salim and the SLR Dynamics team to the Prodapt family,” said Vedant Jhaver, Chairman and CEO, Prodapt. “The capabilities of SLR Dynamics in Cloud, Security, IoT and Product design will play an important role as Prodapt continues to become the preferred digital transformation partner to the enablers of hyper-connectivity,” he added.

This acquisition will also result in protecting 100+ jobs at SLR Dynamics. Over the next three years, Prodapt plans to grow the UK team by adding 400-500 employees with a plan to invest GBP 50 million.

Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone said, “Prodapt’s decision to pick the UK as its investment destination of choice is a vote of confidence in the UK economy, and demonstrates the strength of UK and India’s bilateral relationship. We look forward to working together closely to bring high-value jobs and economic growth to every corner of the UK as we build back stronger from the pandemic.”

Founded in 2009 to accelerate the adoption of a unified communications (UC) offering, SLR Dynamics has forged ahead and boasts an enviable client roster. SLR Dynamics has successfully executed multiple complex programs across UC, SDN/NFV, Cloud, Security, IoT, and Mobile Money.

“SLR Dynamics has always focussed on building teams with deep domain knowledge and delivering high-quality services to our customers,” said Salim Raza, CEO, SLR Dynamics. “Joining Prodapt will enable us to offer much deeper capabilities, take on larger engagements, and deliver significantly enhanced value to our global telecom customers.”

About Prodapt: www.prodapt.com

Prodapt has a singular focus on the Connectedness vertical. Prodapt’s customers range from telecom operators, digital / multi-service providers (D/MSPs), technology and digital platform companies in the business of connectedness.

Prodapt builds, integrates, and operates solutions enabling next-generation technologies and innovations. Prodapt works with global leaders including AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink, Adtran, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Windstream, Virgin Media, Rogers, Deutsche Telekom among many others. Prodapt’s customers today help more than a billion people and five billion devices stay connected.

Prodapt has offices in North America, Europe, Latam, India, and Africa. It is part of the 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 22,000 people across 64+ locations globally.

About SLR Dynamics: slrdynamics.co.uk

Founded in 2009, SLR Dynamics works with a mission to help communications service providers (CSPs) become as agile and nimble as their “digital-born” competitors, by enabling them to accelerate bringing new services, features, and releases to market, in line with their customers’ expectations. SLR Dynamics brings expertise and experience in IT and networking to help tier-1 global companies adopt the very latest best practice in Automation, Cloud, Agile, DevOps, and Security.