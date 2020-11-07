Prodevans Technologies launches a new internship platform called LEAP to provide opportunities to young IT graduates

At a time of soaring unemployment Prodevans Technologies; a leading technology solution provider specializing in end-to-end DevOps today announces the launch of their unique and collaborative internship program ‘LEAP’ that will enable young graduates from small-town(tier 3 or 4) to work on projects like PDCloudEX and IVentura.

LEAP is an online/virtual internship program and is the only research-based internship program in India. It is designed by COSS INDIA, in association with education partners Red Hat Academy, Red Hat Global Learning Services and technology partner Prodevans Technologies. The duration of the program is max for 8 weeks (of 45 working days), however, it can also be customized according to the college’s requirement. The interns will spend 4 hours a day which will consist of 2 hours of training and 2 hours of project work.

Commenting on the internship opportunity Deepak Mishra – Founder & CEO of Prodevans Technologies stated; “We as an organization is already facing skill gap as there is massive technological advancement and we need a constant supply of young talent to keep pace with the changes. This platform will help us find out the right set of skill set and also empower the graduates to have employment.”

To provide the young professional with internship opportunity and to ensure a constant supply, Prodevans Technologies has a tie-up with around a hundred engineering colleges across the country. The program offers students to get a chance to earn globally recognized certifications from RED HAT, while working on a LIVE Project in emerging technologies including Linux / Python / Docker / OpenStack / AWS / OpenShift / Kubernetes / Ansible / DevOps Tools and Machine Learning. This internship program is a research-based Summer Internship program and acclaimed by the IT industry, which works collaboratively on multiple technologies like Devops, Cloud Computing, AI / ML, Python, Docker and Kubernetes.

The technological landscape is evolving so rapidly that people have to keep up with the changes. As most of the critical production applications still runs on UNIX & Linux Operating Systems, which makes the individual with good sys ops skills and Linux in demand. Technologies are driving the business and organization needs to be competitive as they have to deploy changes faster and have to deal with lots of data to monitor their systems. Prodevans has invested in high-quality human resources to start this internship program, as there is a severe shortage of skilled personnel across the tech landscape and with this integrated program, the young IT graduates will not only get exposure of these technologies but will also get industry-ready.

At Prodevans Technologies they spend almost a year to hone the skills of young IT graduates before they become industry-ready. The Interns would be working on a LIVE Project in collaboration with our Core Development team and get exposure to the industry even before they complete their education. The exposure they get by working on live projects, the customer interactions they have, the soft skills they develop – all prepare them to be ready to join the industry and more importantly help them become productive.