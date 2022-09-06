Product innovation va-Q-one 300P thermal transport container impresses with superior weight-to-payload ratio

Würzburg, September 6th, 2022. Pharmaceuticals, infectious samples, test materials for clinical trials and many other products for temperature-controlled logistics must arrive at their destination in perfect condition. Especially for shipments to regions without the possibility of return transport, there is a great demand for a passively temperature-controlled transport container in the size of a Euro pallet with as much usable volume as possible, which enables this perfect condition. With the va-Q-one 300P, va-Q-tec is expanding its va-Q-one portfolio of thermal transport solutions in September 2022. Moreover, with six sizes to choose from, most customer requirements can now be met.

The high-performance insulation in the new va-Q-one 300P allows maximum internal volume on the limited size of the Euro pallet while being able to maintain the specific temperature for the longest time possible. In the three temperature ranges offered, 15 to 25 °C, 2 to 8 °C and -15 to -25 °C, the temperature can be kept stable for at least 100 hours, and up to 200 hours in more moderate outdoor conditions. Due to this stable performance even under extreme conditions, the solution is primarily optimized for international shipping. The va-Q-one 300P is also suitable for domestic transport in large countries with a less developed infrastructure.

The side walls of the new box are completely lined with vacuum insulation panels (VIPs). VIPs insulate around ten times better than conventional materials of the same insulation thickness. The narrow side walls make optimum use of the dimensions of the standard pallet. In addition, the combination with temperature elements, so-called phase change materials, keeps the temperature 100 hours stable in the respective standard temperature range of 15 to 25 °C, 2 to 8 °C or -15 to -25 °C, qualified according to ISTA 7D summer and winter temperature profiles.

For the new va-Q-one 300P, the developers paid particular attention to working with very lightweight materials. This results in a particularly low ratio of weight to volume of 0.22 kg/l in the temperature range between 2 and 8 °C to a maximum of 0.31 kg/l in the temperature range between -15 and -25 °C. The lower this ratio, the lower the subsequent transport costs for the user. At the same time, a very low CO2 footprint is achieved due to the low weight.

The robust and compact design makes it possible to transport three va-Q-one 300P boxes side by side in a standard truck. The dimensions of a Euro pallet are not exceeded. Although the pallet is part of the product, the box is not permanently attached to the pallet – it can be reused later by the recipient. The height of the va-Q-one 300P is designed for transport in a narrow-body aircraft and is therefore also very compact.

In the va-Q-one 300P, the new phase change material (PCM) va-Q-pad +05G EL is used for the temperature range between 2 and 8 °C. The use of gelled PCM reduces the overall weight of the va-Q-one 300P compared to liquid PCM and thus normally also reduces the overall cost of the shipment. Because of the gelled, and therefore solid, PCM, no liquid can leak into the load even if the outer shell is damaged.

“With the new solution in the va-Q-one 300P pallet size, we want to support shipments to regions from where no return transport is possible – for example return transport of our rental containers and boxes. Thereby we support the delivery of medicines and pharmaceuticals to these countries. At the same time, with this product innovation we show that va-Q-tec stands for safety, cost efficiency and sustainability,” explains Dr. Joachim Kuhn, CEO and founder of va-Q-tec.