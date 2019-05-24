Product Launch- Gizmore launches Wireless Charger 10W – GIZ WC801

Gizmore, one of the premium smart accessories brands in India has launched Wireless Charger, bringing fast charging innovation and helping consumers to wirelessly charge their devices quickly, safely and efficiently. Headquartered in New Delhi, Gizmore specializes in accessories under all categories- Home, Mobile, Laptop, IOT, Audio and Fitness among others. This product is available at all retail stores and e-commerce portals for Rs. 1,899/- respectively.

With the launch of the Gizmore 10W-GIZ WC801, the company has added another smart accessory to the growing number of Gizmore products. Gizmore 10W-GIZ WC801 enable Fastest Wireless Charging though QI technology and latest components. It produces a power output of 10W and can be charged via a USB Charging. The gadget is light weighted and can charge a plethora of smartphones conveniently. It uses Intelligent Chip Control technology which averts overheating and provides stabilized charging. From iPhones to Android devices, the gadget is capable of charging all smartphones which have support for Qi Wireless Charging. If you have a smartphone that came out in the last two years, it probably supports wireless charging through the Qi standard. The charger is made primarily of aluminum alloy material with a non-slip cloth surface on the top to hold the smartphone in place. GIZ WC801 charge mobile devices including iPhone 8/8Plus/X, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7Edge, S9 / S9+ / S8 / S8+/ S7 / S7 edge / S6 edge+ and Note 5 and all other Qi enabled devices.

Speaking on the launch Mr. Manish Gupta, V.P. Gizmore says: “Gizmore believes in delivering unrivalled products that offer unbeatable value to all consumers. Keeping the same in mind we have launched Gizmore Wireless Charger in affordable price category. This product is ideal for those who are multi-taskers and often need wireless chargers to charge their phone anytime and anywhere.”

Key Specifications

• Power Output : 10W/7.5W/5W

• Power Input : DC 5V2A, 9V/1.67A

• QI Standard

• Light Indicator: Blue/Green

• Wireless Quick Charging with high efficiency

• Non-Slip Cloth Surface, Aluminum Alloy Material

• Multi Protection, Safe and Secure