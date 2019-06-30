Prof. Mrinal Thakur, Nobel Prize Nominee in Chemistry

Prof. Mrinal Thakur, Director of Photonic Materials Research Laboratory of Auburn University, USA, has urged the reelected Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his high office in resolving critical issues on Nobel Prize that he raised many times during the Prime Minister’s last term.

Prof. Thakur claims the 2000 Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded for the discovery of Conductive Polymers but the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences (RSAS) awarded the prize only to those who discovered “Conjugated” conductive polymers without crediting him for his discovery of “Nonconjugated” conductive polymers which was first reported back in 1988.

In a release here, Prof. Thakur said the document preserved at the Nobel Foundation website for the 2000 Nobel Prize in chemistry is fundamentally incorrect. Alan Heeger, A.G. MacDiarmid and H. Shirakawa, recipients of the Nobel Prize for chemistry in 2000, made fundamentally incorrect (nonfactual) statements in their Nobel document that only conjugated polymers can be electrically conductive.

Legal communications involving US attorneys have recently established that these Nobel recipients have agreed at the legal-level that Professor Thakur’s experimental works and theory are fundamentally correct while theirs are fundamentally incorrect!

However, the following four critical issues have remained unresolved:

No credit to Prof. Thakur in 2000 Nobel Prize and afterwards for his discovery of “Nonconjugated Conductive Polymers” although the Nobel Prize was awarded for the discovery of “Conductive Polymers”. The fundamental theoretical basis of conductive polymers of Prof. Thakur was proven and accepted to be correct while that given by the Nobel recipients was proven incorrect.

The RSAS yet to make requisite correction in the Nobel Foundation website despite repeated requests. The website says a polymer must be conjugated to be electrically conductive which is nonfactual and the corresponding theory as given is incorrect.

Prof. Thakur’s research funding was abruptly stopped as he brought up the incorrectness and inequity regarding the 2000 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. The funding has remained stopped for the past 15 years since 2003.

Prof. Thakur stakes claim to the 2014 Nobel Prize in Chemistry as well since “Super-resolved Fluorescence Microscopy” (2014 Nobel in Chemistry) is primarily based on earlier nonlinear optical experimental and theoretical studies performed by Prof. Thakur and colleagues on organic materials (published in Applied Physics Letters, Physical Review Letters, MRS Proceedings, Macromolecules, Optics Letters etc. on 1985 and onwards). Prof. Thakur’s works were published at least ten years prior to those of the 2014 Nobel recipients.

In fact, the central equation of the 2014 Nobel document is from Prof. Thakur’s earlier works on nonlinear optics. In a recent court case, a Judge has referred to this equation (equation 3 of the Nobel document) as “Thakur’s Equation”, although no credit was given to Professor Thakur in the document. A case of plagiarism was filed by Professor Thakur against the 2014 Nobel Laureates on this issue,but the Judge ruled there is no law against plagiarism (despite the consequences)in California, USA.

Prof. Thakur sought assistance of Prime Minister Modi of India, President of the United States and the Prime Minister of Sweden to resolve these critical issues – but nothing has transpired as yet! Is the reelected Prime Minister going to take a serious action now on this matter?