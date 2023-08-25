Professionally Managed Estate in Southern Pike County, Mississippi Up for Auction

Magnolia, MS, August 25, 2023 – Bonnette Auction Company unveils a unique opportunity to secure a piece of Mississippi’s rich heritage with the auction of a 60-acre estate, originally known as the Reed Lampton house, located east of Magnolia in the heart of Southern Pike County at 1010 Union Church Road. The live and online auction event will be on Thursday, September 28 at 6 pm CST.

Diving deep into the history books, the Reed Lampton house traces its origins back to the 1930s. A hub of enterprise, the Lampton’s owned the local mercantile, cotton gin, and numerous other businesses, thereby cementing their status in the local community.

But the tale doesn’t end there. Randy Braswell, the ambitious entrepreneur behind tractor and auction enterprises, oil exploration ventures, and farming operations, later acquired the property, living there for an impressive 48 years. What started as a mere 60-acre purchase expanded massively under his vision, as Braswell ambitiously acquired adjoining properties through 18 individual transactions, transforming it into a sprawling 2,000± acre estate.

Interestingly, the house, initially a modest one-bedroom dwelling, underwent a phenomenal transformation. Braswell, demonstrating his keen eye for detail, collaborated with a renowned architectural firm from New Orleans, expanding the property in three distinctive stages. A turn of fate, the birth of quadruplets to his daughter, propelled this evolution. The estate now showcases an Olympic-size pool, a guest house, and robust columns crafted from steel pipes. Moreover, with the house constructed from cypress and boasting brick floors.

Braswell’s influence extended far beyond the estate. His philanthropic efforts were evident when he built the Tabernacle Baptist Church. In a gesture of enduring community spirit, this establishment was donated to the South Pike Public School and renamed the Braswell Education Center. Now, it serves the community as a venue for meetings and as a voting precinct.

Braswell even secured approval for a family cemetery within the property bounds, further enriching its historical significance.

One of the most notable features of this estate is the potential for oil drilling, as it sits on the marine shell play. According to the previous owner, LSU shows that there are approx. 7 billion in reserves in the Marine Shell Play marking it an attractive investment for those looking for potential future gains. 50% mineral rights will convey with geological studies in hand, and a mineral report available. The land has never been used for commercial purposes.

The estate, a convergence of history, ensures that 50% of the property’s mineral rights will be conveyed, a rare feature for properties in Mississippi.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a monumental chapter of Southern Pike County’s illustrious past. Interested parties are encouraged to register for the auction without delay. bit.ly/3sq92gP

This auction is being conducted in conjunction with Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc., renowned for their expertise in conducting premier auctions across various asset categories.