Profitable Fintech, Fino Payments Bank’s IPO sees positive response from retail investors; Issue subscribed 51% on Day 1

Mumbai, October 29th, 2021: Fino Payments Bank Limited (“Company”); one of the growing fintech companies offering a diverse range of financial products and services that are primarily digital and have a payments focus, received bids of 58,13,975 shares against the offered 1,14,64,664 equity shares, as per the 5:00 pm data available on the bourses.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 2.73 times and the Non-Institutional Investor category was subscribed 0.05 times and Employee Reserved category was subscribed 0.25 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyer category didn’t see any response on Day 1.

The Offer comprises of a fresh issuance of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 300 Cr (“Fresh Issue”) and an offer for sale of up to 15,602,999 equity shares by selling shareholders. The Company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting the bank’s tier-1 capital base to meet its future capital requirements.

The Company raised Rs. 538 crore from 29 anchor investors. As per the exchange, the investors includes Fidelity, HSBC Global, Pinebridge, Birla Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal, TATA Mutual Fund, SBI Life, Invesco, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale.

Axis Capital Ltd, CLSA India Pvt Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, and Nomura Financial Advisory Services Pvt Ltd are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer

Company Information

Fino Payments Bank is a fully owned subsidiary of Fino Paytech which had last raised funds in 2016. Fino Paytech is backed by marquee investors like Bharat Petroleum, ICICI group, Blackstone, IFC, Intel and LIC among others. Frugal innovation is the key that has given the fintech a leadership position at the middle of the pyramid that primarily constitutes emerging India customers. It enjoyed a 55% market share in micro-ATMs in FY21.