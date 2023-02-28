Kolkata, 28th February, 2023: The MSME Development Forum-West Bengal Chapter along with NCLT Kolkata Bar Association, Concern for Calcutta and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) organized a program on ‘Advantage MSME-The Big Strides’ today at Hotel Niharika, Kolkata.

It was held with the objective to showcase the talent and entrepreneurship of West Bengal in the very vital space of MSMEs. West Bengal houses the second-highest number of MSMEs in the country and this program was held with the objective of disseminating the advantages that MSMEs have and the various schemes that the Government has for them.

The event was graced by the presence of Mr. Shishir Bajoria, Chairman IIM Shillong; Adv. Narayan Jain, National Deputy President, All India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP); CA Sanjib Sanghi, Vice Chairman EIRC of ICAI; CS (Dr.) Adv. Mamta Binani, Past President ICSI & President of MSME Development Forum WB Chapter; Mr. S M Gupta, President with NCLT Kolkata Bar Association; Mr. K S Adhikari, President Concern for Calcutta and many others. The topics for the program was “Government outlook towards MSME”, “Basic Technology for MSME”, “Income Tax benefits for MSME and Start Ups” and “Finance Schemes for MSME”.

On this occasion, CS (Dr.) Adv. Mamta Binani, Past President ICSI & President of MSME Development Forum WB Chapter said, “MSME is one sector which not only holds the GDP and grows it but is a big enabler for the socio and equitable growth of the nation. With more than 6 crore units and over 11 crore workers, the MSME sector is the second-largest employer in the country after agriculture. With approximately 30% of the GDP and more than 45% of all Indian exports going to this sector, there is a substantial contribution to economic growth. The government is always trying to improve MSMEs’ competitiveness in the global value chain and give them the tools they need for sustained growth.”