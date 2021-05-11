“Project Heal India” to conduct relief activities for the COVID-19 crisis in India

Mumbai: Dr. Ashutosh Tewari (Global Cancer Foundation, USA) and Baba Kalyani (Bharat Forge, India), in collaboration with the Anupam Kher Foundation, recently started an initiative called “Project Heal India”. Through this initiative, the aim is to aid in the current fight against COVID-19 across India by providing medical aid and other relief during these unprecedented times.

Through the project, the organizations will provide critical equipment and other life-supporting devices to needy institutions and hospitals across India. The first consignment of CrossVent Ventilators (ICU Critical Care), Medtronic Ventilators, ResMed non-invasive ventilation devices, and oxygen concentrators are expected to arrive in India within the week.

Speaking about this, Dr. Ashutosh Tewari, said, “We want the people in India to know that they are not alone, and we will fight this together. We may be 10,000 miles away, but we continue to keep you close in our hearts and thoughts. The supplies we are sending are a kind of symbolic gesture and a sign of solidarity. We know that the needs are both extremely urgent and very great. On behalf of everyone who has so generously contributed to this effort, we are grateful to be able to contribute to Project Heal India. COVID-19 has touched me personally and professionally in many ways, yet I remain hopeful that together we will win this fight.”

Adding further, Mr. Baba Kalyani, said, “This is an exemplary gesture from Dr. Ashutosh Tewari, Chairman, Milton and Carroll Petrie Department of Urology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, whom I have known for the last 14 years. As an eminent American Doctor of Indian origin, this generous effort to help the Indian medical system with so much support at this time of crisis is immensely valued. I am personally humbled and very pleased to contribute to this collective endeavour, Project Heal India, along with Anupamji and his foundation.”

Mr. Anupam Kher, said, “At the time of an ongoing world crisis, we human beings have always collectively come together to respond and provide help in any way possible. As India is reeling under a huge crisis, it is our moral responsibility to pick up the mantle and do our bit. Numerous people from around the globe reached out asking for ways to be of help but Dr. Ashutosh Tewari was one of the first to come up with a concrete plan. This gave me the needed impetus to take this forward and be of service to our nation. It is people and humanitarians like Mr. Baba Kalyani and Dr. Ashutosh Tewari that help make the world a better place and restore our faith time and again in humanity. I am honoured and pleased to be joining hands with them.”

In response to the overwhelming need, Project Heal India will do its best to address the needs created by the pandemic. The contributors believe that to control this virus, it is extremely important to work together and ensure the health and safety of citizens and do our part in this ever-changing situation.

Project Heal India will also continue to raise funds, medicines, and other necessary relief material to help our people and our community at large. The need of the hour is to come together, join hands and unitedly fight this global enemy. Every step counts, every gesture is valued, and every help and aid will bring us one step closer to our goal of eradicating this virus. Nothing is too much or too less when the intention is pure and there is a common goal of humanity.

To know more on the project and collaborate, log on to – http://anupamkherfoundation.org/

About Contributors

Dr. Ashutosh Tewari

Dr Ashutosh Tewari is the Professor and System Chair of the Milton and Carroll Petrie Department of Urology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, an integral component of the Mount Sinai Health System, which includes seven New York Hospitals. He also serves as a member of the Tisch Cancer Institute and Institute of Immunology at Mount Sinai. Dr. Tewari has been a pioneer in Robotic Surgery and has been involved in the development of Robotic Prostatectomy from its inception. He has made a significant impact on the anatomical foundations as they apply to Robotic platforms and has performed over 7000 robotic prostatectomies in his career. He is a clinician-scientist who has made seminal contributions to prostate cancer research. Over the past several years, Dr. Tewari has studied various aspects of prostate cancer, including surgical prostate anatomy, genetic risk profiling, epidemiology, racial disparities, risk modeling, and survivorship issues.

Baba Kalyani

Baba Kalyani a Padma Bhushan Awardee is the Chairman & Managing Director of Bharat Forge Ltd., the flagship company of the USD 3 billion Kalyani Group, a leading global engineering conglomerate headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra. Mr. Kalyani is also the Founding Chairman of Pratham Pune Education Foundation, an NGO that is engaged in providing primary education to children belonging to under-privileged sections of the local community. and supports various other NGOs and charitable institutes engaged in Education, Skills Development, Village Development & Water Management, Environmental Sustainability, Women Empowerment, Sports and Healthcare.

Anupam Kher

Padma Bhushan Awardee, Actor, Motivational Speaker and Author Anupam Kher, has launched ‘Project Heal India’ under the aegis of Anupam Kher Foundation, to help the Covid-affected citizens of India. Anupam Kher Foundation, founded in 2008 has undertaken various initiatives like “School of Life”, “Apaar”, “Children of Greater God” projects in the past.