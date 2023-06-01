Promate announces World’s smallest 10000mAh Powerbank – ACME-PD20

1st June 2023, Mumbai: Taiwan-based, Promate, a global leader in mobile and IT accessories, announces World’s incredibly sleek and lightweight Acme-PD20 10000 mAh powerbank, which supports super-fast PD (Type C) charging and Qualcomm QC 3.0 charging technology. The product is available online with Amazon India and offline stores with the industry’s first 2 Years warranty.

The powerbank is in Black & Blue colours which has a strong grip and a premium build quality, giving it full points for aesthetics. Pocket-sized at just 5.8cm x 7.9cm, Acme-PD20 powerbank is super portable, easy to carry around, and fits in the palm of the hand. Equipped with the mammoth 10000mAh capacity and engineered with high-density lithium-ion batteries, the powerbank charges devices up to 5 times faster through the 20W power delivery and 22.5W QC 3.0 ports. The USB-C port supports input and output that lets you charge devices and recharge Acme-PD20 at high speeds.

Acme-PD20 is engineered with a resilient outer body and advanced chipset protection that offers a reliable charging experience. The built-in multi-protection IC combines high-voltage protection, over-current protection, temperature control, and ensures the safety of your connected devices.

“Acme-PD20 is one of our best-selling products worldwide. We are excited to bring this to India. Acme-PD20 shall set the standard for next-generation powerbanks. The powerbank is designed to make your everyday lifestyle more convenient.” Said Mr. Gopal Jeyaraj – Head India & SAARC, Promate Technologies

The powerbank supports wide compatibility with all devices that can be charged via USB or Type-C port.