Promate Unveils its 10000mAh Ultra-Slim Power bank with Built-in Kickstand

Mumbai, 26th June 2023: Promate, a global mobile and IT accessories leader, unveils its newest Power bank – Torq 10. The power–packed power bank comes with 20W power delivery & Quick charge 3.0 ports, along with the Built-in kickstand, all encased in a super slim & compact design. The product with 2 years warranty is available with leading retail stores across India & Amazon.

Torq 10 Power bank sports slim look with LED display. The power-loaded 10000mAh battery capacity delivers full power to various devices and charges them faster than a regular power bank. Its adaptive charging technology ensures that the right amount of current is supplied per the connected device. With its super-Fast 20W USB-C Power Delivery Port, charge any USB-C compatible smartphone or tablet. The power bank also comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 port for super speed 18W Quick Charge for all compatible devices.

Promate Torq-10 is the ideal charging solution with a QC3.0 USB Port and USB-C Cable to charge two devices at ultra-fast speeds on the go which can deliver 3X iPhone charges, 2X Tablet charges, 3X Android charges. With an in-built kickstand and ultra-slim design, this power bank is perfectly travel-friendly and ideal for daily use.

This super-efficient, power-packed, portable charger saves time on the charging speed.

Product Link : https://www.amazon.in/Promate-Universal-Ultra-Slim-Over-Heating Protection/dp/B0BHSLWRC1/ref=sr_1_2?crid=3B706U1CZMR3K&keywords=Promate+Torq+10&qid=1687762835&sprefix=promate+torq+10%2Caps%2C190&sr=8-2