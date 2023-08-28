Promax India Awards 2023: Celebrating Excellence in Entertainment Marketing and Design

28th August 2023: Promax India, the leading community in the nation’s entertainment market, successfully hosted the 21st edition of the ‘Promax India Awards 2023,’ commemorating remarkable accomplishments in the realms of entertainment marketing and design. The Promax India Conference & Awards 2023 was held on August 25th at Mumbai’s Radisson Mumbai Goregaon, featuring informative sessions led by renowned global speakers. Ahead of the primary event, on August 24th, Promax India organized a Creative Boot Camp – ‘The Anatomy of a Clip Based Promo,’ along with a Senior Leadership Luncheon.

The grand event had industry media personality Aparna Purohit – Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, as the Awards Chair along with Vidyanath Vaddi, Head/On-Air Promotions, SPNI English Channels, English and Bangla Channels, Sony BBC Earth, Pix & Sony Aath; Shravanty Roy, Sr. Vice President Marketing, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited; and Rupesh Kashyap, Partner & Chief Content Officer, Hotcult Branded Content as the Advisory Board Members.

The day 1 of the event featured industry experts who shared their insights on the latest industry trends, fostering stimulating conversations and the exchange of ideas among attendees. It started with an enlightening session on the topic ‘The Great Streaming Pivot’ by Lee Hunt who is a New York-based strategist and industry thought leader for media companies around the world. In his session, he shared details and stats about the changes that the world will see in the digital and entertainment landscape. Subsequently, a Senior Leadership Luncheon was hosted for the esteemed dignitaries which was followed by another discussion on the topic ‘Harsh Realities of the Future Workforce’ by David Shing (known as “Shingy”) who is an Australian futurist, speaker, creative director, strategic digital consultant, and entrepreneur. He engaged with the panel through a slew of activities to educate big brands about the unique opportunities afforded by emerging digital, social, and mobile technologies.

Additionally, the creative boot camp, titled ‘The Anatomy of a Clip-Based Promo,’ took place at Atlas SkillTech University. Helmed by Vikki Stephenson, a senior creative consultant with 20 years of experience in creating award-winning campaigns for renowned brands, this boot camp was open to all professionals aiming to elevate their creative bar and produce world-class promos. The highly anticipated event witnessed prominent brands from all over the nation vying for the coveted awards.

The second day’s conference began with Lee Hunt leading a session on ‘New Best Practices 2023,’ examining the competition between linear and streaming media, their new strategies, and how consumers continue to sample new entertainment services. Subsequently, Tamagna Ghosh, MD, APAC at Trailer Park Group, presented ‘World Gold,’ showcased some of this year’s incredible crop of Promax Gold winners in design and promotion. Another session by Sudipto Saha from PwC highlighted the use of analytics and AI to gain profound viewer insights. Additionally, ‘The Connected Human,’ a session by Shingy, a creative director, strategist, and futurist, delved extensively into the incredible process of connecting the brand with the world.

Engaging in a fireside chat with Shagun Seda, Head of Brand & Creative Marketing – Viacom18, award-winning director Prasoon Pandey shared his thoughts on how he gets the ideas for his projects and commented, “When we get an idea, we keep dropping it because something is not surprising enough, I am looking always for ideas that keep surprising me first because if they do not surprise me they will not really surprise the audience and once you find it then you keep polishing it, keep looking at it from various sides and to keep polishing it. Once I feel this overall structure has been polished then I open and then I like layering my commercials because even if they want to be there just 10 times people should find something new, they should discover something new every”. alking about the interesting sessions Amarpreet Singh Saini, Chief Channel Officer, Bhojpuri Cluster, ZEEL said “Promax Workshop 2023 was invigorating for any creative spirit in the field of media. Where on the one hand it gave an excellent landscaping of the evolving media world with directions to the future, it also blended in creative breakthrough sessions with amazing speakers like Shingy. It mixed knowledge with fun so well. Will look forward to more from their plate as it helps us get such fresh perspectives.”

Some of the winners of the prestigious awards are Best Brand Image Campaign(In-house), won by Disney+ Hotstar for their Thoda Ruk Shah Rukh campaign; Best Social Media Campaign For a Channel or Brand by Meta for Meta- Creator Day campaign; Best Movies Promo by Shemaroo Entertainment for Bahubali 1 & 2 Stop Motion; Best Childrens Promo by Zee Entertainment for Dance India Dance Li’L Masters, Best Originated Promo(Out-of-House) by Sony Entertainment Television for Kaun Banega Crorepati S14; Best Drama Campaign by Sony Liv for Rocket Boys – The Mad Scientists; Best Holiday/Festival Promo by Viacom 18(Nick-India) for Nickelodeon Dusshera Ident; Best Entertainment Promo by Sony Sports Network for WWE- Lootera Film Ft. John Abraham & Drew McInTyre; Best Reality Promo by Disney Star – Star Vijay for Big Boss 6 Promo amongst others.