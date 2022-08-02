Promax India Conference and Awards 2022 – the most-awaited event is all set to host creative brands and an entourage of popular speakers and creative minds

Mumbai 29th July 2022: Promax India, the country’s leading entertainment market community is a one-of-a-kind platform that brings the nation’s finest creatives together, talking about engaging content, creativity, marketing ideas amongst others. Recognized as the country’s premier celebration of excellence in entertainment marketing and design, Promax India is back with its 20th edition of Promax India Conference and Awards 2022 to be held in Mumbai on the 10th and 11th of August, 2022 with workshops, sessions, one-to-one engagement with the speakers and honouring the best at the most awaited Promax India Awards 2022.

Promax India, this year marks a milestone as it completes 20 remarkable years of honouring the best brands for their creativity, innovation, and storytelling. The coveted Promax India Awards introduced new additions this year. Some of the new categories include – Best

Static Image, Best Voice-Over Performance, and Best Social Media Content. Additionally, brands will also compete for The Creative Brand of the Year category. Aparna Purohit – Head of Amazon Prime Video India is the Awards Chair for this year.

Some of the best minds in the industry will be hosting workshops titled, The New Promo 10 Commandments with the popular Rob Middleton, mentor-holding our little promotions and marketing hands all across Asia for something like 3 decades now. Sheetal Sudhir of Dynamite Design pitching in with principles and theory of motion and how you can use that to give a brand deeper values and dimension; Digital Mantras by Ivor Crotty, as deputy Creative & Innovations Director of RT Digital brings to us stories building bridges; at the heart of building digital audiences is the power of the story, and the mantras of storytelling are at the centre of our endeavour. His Mantra – What do you need to do to give your story the power to push through and to bring your audience with you on the journey?

The essential Masterclass session for all broadcast Marketing professionals – whether new to writing briefs or looking for time-saving tips and hacks is being presented by The Brief Doctor: Tim Hughes. His session explains how to maximise creative output by focussing on audience needs and business goals by setting simple and effective creative strategy and managing through stakeholders.

Some of the sessions to look out for are by well-known speakers – Brent Hagel Owner of Trailer Voice Artists Agency, Lee Hunt Founder of Lee Hunt LLC, Rahul Mulani, Voiceover Artist for Comedy Central, Stephanie Gibbons EVP Marketing and On-Air at FX Network. Over the coming weeks, the speakers’ highlights will be shared on their exchange of viewpoints and ideas.

Promax Awards are the world’s premier awards for entertainment marketing and design excellence. Promax India honour teams that use enthusiastic fandom to delight viewers, create value, and build the largest brands of entertainment in 11 regional and global contests.

Winners will be felicitated at one of the most prestigious ceremonies on the 11th of August at the Taj Santacruz, Mumbai.

PLEASE FASTEN YOUR SEAT BELTS AND REGISTER IF YOU WANT TO HAVE A FABULOUS RIDE HOME WITH IDEAS & MASTERCLASS MANTRAS GALORE!

Register: https://www.promaxindia.tv/conference-registration/ Questions – Asia@promaxasia.tv

Reach: Eriqah@promaxasia.tv