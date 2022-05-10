Prominent silver jewellery brand, Aadyaa, curates lightweight designs perfect for Indian summers

Summer brings in its wake warm, bright sunshine and vibrant colours, and this change of season calls for a change of wardrobe as well as our jewellery boxes. In fact, the sweltering heat often sees us switch to minimalist jewellery that adds an essence to our attire—be it casuals, ethnic or formals. Keeping Indian summers in mind, Aadyaa has specially curated handcrafted lightweight jewellery in silver with fresh and beautiful designs that can easily amp up your summer look.

House of Aadyaa offers a wide range of handmade collections of elegant silver jewellery that will make a bold statement with its simple yet exquisite designs. The brand’s lightweight collection ‘Bageecha’ alongside ‘The Urban Minimalist’ comprises several offerings of rings, earrings, sets, neckpieces, and much more to choose from for your office wear or even complement your outfits during occasions. Moreover, its aptly named ‘Indian Summer’ collection offers numerous designs themed around nature. Apart from this, the nose pins at House of Aadyaa are a must-have in your wardrobe as they can define your ethnic looks gracefully.

The brand is well-known for representing originality, creativity, age-old traditions, respect for nature and its elements in its unique creations. All products at the House of Aadyaa are authentic 92.5 silver or above. Furthermore, it ensures on-time delivery and allows free shipping with easy online payment available at their website.