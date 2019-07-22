Prominent Vaastu consultancy, Veeramaneni Institute of Vaastu Sciences, bags the prestigious ISO Certification!

City based prominent Vaastu consultancy, Veeramaneni Institute of Vaastu Sciences(VIVS), helmed by renowned vastu exponent, Dr Venugopal Rao Veeramaneni, has been awarded the prestigious ISO 10002 : 2018 certification in recognition of the international standard of the Customer Satisfaction Management System, practiced by the institute. The ISO Certificate was presented to Dr Venugopal Rao Veeramaneni by Mr S. Ram Reddy, Former President, CREDAI and Chairman & Managing Director, SMR Holdings.

The certificate has been issued to Veeramaneni Institute of Vaastu Sciences as an acknowledgement of its solid brand reputation, operational efficiency, better customer retention and the scientific practices it has brought in. Not many Vastu service providers have been certified through the scientific evaluation of ISO.

Feel elated to have got the world’s highest standardization certification, the ISO 10002 : 2018, in recognition of my scientific approach to vastu application in daily life through critical evaluation and feasibility. It’s rare that any practitioner of this traditional science made an attempt to make it scientifically measurable and feel happy to have taken the initiative and succeeded in accomplishing it. This has given further impetus to vastu science and to me, to make it stand up to any scrutiny, says Dr Venugopal Rao Veeramaneni.