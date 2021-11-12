Promising hypergrowth and electrifying future, Viresh Sachdeva takes the role of Vice President-operations at Insomniacs Pune

National: Working strenuously to strengthen its leadership sphere, Insomniacs, India’s only real estate, data analytics, and technology network providing end-to-end sales & marketing solutions, has promoted Viresh from Key Account Manager to Vice President of Pune operations as a part of its pan-India expansion strategy. In the new position, Viresh will be responsible for spearheading the Pune operations and building fruitful synergies with the local real estate community.

Insomniacs aims to enable the local realtors to maximize Return on Investments (ROIs) and considerably reduce Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC). Pune, being the second biggest real-estate market in Maharashtra, is an essential geography for Insomniacs. It’s a testament to the brand’s strong commitment towards enhancing the overall value proposition that they have appointed a promising industry leader like Viresh to be at the forefront of Pune operations.

Viresh has over 12 years of experience in managing contract negotiations and client relations with residential and commercial real-estate industries. Before joining Insomniacs, he held the position of Key Account Manager at Adani Group, one of India’s leading private utility providers. From starting as an engineering trainee, through sheer grit and hard work, he quickly rose through the ranks and built his own network within the real estate community, which were the biggest clients for Adani (erstwhile Reliance Energy). Viresh has worked with numerous marquee real-estate developers like Oberoi Group, Sheth Developers, Omkar, NESCO, Nirlon, and Raheja in his decade-long professional career. His experience and network make him the perfect candidate to take charge of Pune operations.

Speaking on this occasion, Govind Rai, Co-Founder of Insomniacs, said, “It’s been a pleasure to work with Viresh closely for the past year, and we are absolutely excited for the next part of his journey with Insomniacs. His extensive industry experience and insatiable curiosity make him the ideal candidate to lead the Pune operations. In fact, his wide real-estate network and client relationships have proved pivotal in enhancing our Mumbai operations already. Pushing the team towards a meticulous process and data-driven future, he played an instrumental role in maximizing our operational efficiency. And now, in alignment with our PAN-India expansion goals, he will be doing the same for Pune operations. He is absolutely perfect for this role and can efficiently steer the team on the path of success.”

Commenting on this latest development, Viresh Sachdeva, newly appointed Vice-President at Insomniacs Pune operations, said, “From leading Mumbai operations to taking up the mantle of being Vice-President is a huge step-up. But I have been preparing myself for such an opportunity all my professional life. I am extremely grateful that the founders and the team have shown great trust in me and my ability to lead Pune operations. I am keenly looking forward to supporting the realtors’ community there. I’ll be handling a team of 20 highly skilled employees, and together we intend to set new growth benchmarks for Insomniacs.”

It is pertinent to mention that Pune is known as the Silicon Valley of the region. The rapid influx of IT professionals has been conducive to developing its stature as one of India’s most prominent real estate markets. With the help of Viresh’s brilliant track record and impeccable skill set, Insomniacs will soon be able to build a strong foothold in the Pune market. Currently, Insomniacs is witnessing unprecedented growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 92.5%. Through this latest expansion, the brand is gearing up to take a great leap in the right direction.