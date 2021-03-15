Promperu Travel Announcement – Effective Immediately

New Delhi / Peru, 15 March 2021: The Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism – MINCETUR and the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Export and Tourism – PROMPERÚ inform the tour operators, tourism industry agents and tourists that the following measures have been established for air and land transport:

  • Suspension of the mandatory quarantine of 14 days for all tourists arriving in Peru.
  • Tourists will be able to enter the country showing their PCR tests.
  • Upon arrival in Peru, visitors must take an antigen test, which will be taken at the Jorge Chávez International Airport.
  • Flights within the country (domestic) do not require prior molecular tests. You will only be asked to sign an affidavit stating that you do not have symptoms of COVID-19.

