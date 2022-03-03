Pronix Live Webinar Event for Application Modernization

Pronix Inc. is hosting a live webinar, Accelerate Digital Transformation with Modernized Applications. The webinar reverts on Modernized Applications defined by the digital services built to better serve customers, markets, and workforce.

During this virtual event, digital leaders at Pronix Inc. will host and moderate the event with new innovation strategies to build new products and solutions targeted at key customer needs in modern applications, cloud, and edge that enables companies to build and accelerate digital businesses.

To those wondering what modernized applications are; it is nothing but a way to improve the productivity and efficiency of businesses using the latest technologies and software to speed up the workflow process, reduce errors, and provide a better customer experience, thereby reducing the need for manual work.

The webinar will be covering the following points:

1. The Role of Modernized Applications in Digital Transformation.

2. Accelerating the Transition to a Modernized Application Environment.

3. Six Steps for Successful Application Modernization.

4. How Modernization Provides Immediate Benefits.

5. Accelerate Your Modernization journey with Pronix.

To demonstrate this, Pronix Inc. is hosting a live webinar on how to accelerate digital transformation with modernized applications. IT Leaders from reputed software companies will be joining the webinar to share their thought leadership.

Join Pronix for this in depth webinar scheduled on 11th March 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM (EST).