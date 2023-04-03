PropChk announces a 7-Day Roadshow to spread awareness about Home Inspection

Mumbai: 3rd April 2023: Property is one of the most expensive purchases of one’s lifetime and it is no hidden fact that every property comes with a lot of defects. Even newly constructed homes exhibit signs of poor workmanship. If not fixed in time, these defects can cause a major damage to the property, rendering it unsafe to live in. This is why a Home Inspection by a professional agency becomes absolutely critical.

So what exactly is a Home Inspection? What all is covered in a Home Inspection? What are the benefits of a Home Inspection? When should one get a Home Inspection done? To answer these questions and many more, PropChk is conducting a roadshow spread over 7 days at key locations in the city of Bangalore starting from the 3rd of April at ITPL. You can catch them at the Bagmane Tech Park (CV Raman Nagar) on Tuesday the 4th of April and thereafter at Bagmane Tech Park ORR and Pritech Park ORR on the 5th and 6th respectively. On the 8th and 9th of this month their team will be present at the Vega City Mall and Bhartiya City Mall. They will be concluding the roadshow on the 10th of April at RGA Tech Park.

Speaking about the event, Saurabh Tyagi, an alumni of IIT Roorkee and the Co-Founder & CEO of PropChk, said “We really appreciate the initiative that our Government is taken in bringing in the much needed transparency in the real estate sector for the benefit of the consumers. The RERA Act empowers the home buyers to forth the defects to the builders and get them rectified. In continuation of the same, we at Propchk, are trying to play our part by spreading awareness amongst property enthusiasts about the importance of Home Inspection. Whether you are buying a property from the secondary market or you’re getting the possession from your Builder, a Home Inspection is an absolute must in order to understand the actual condition of your property. Our trained and qualified Civil Engineers conduct a thorough inspection across 400+ checkpoints in your property and submit a comprehensive report describing all the defects supported with photographic evidence. This report can be taken to the builder/contractor for fixing of the defects so that you can move in to a defect-free and safe home.” “We understand the emotions attached with buying your home and therefore we are on a mission to ensure that every home buyer can get a defect-free home for which he has spent his lifetime’s savings and Home Inspection is the first step towards achieving that.” he further added.

The roadshow is a great opportunity for Bangaloreans to learn about home inspection, directly from the experts. During the roadshow, PropChk’s experts will demonstrate how the inspections are carried out and will be happy to answer related questions. As a fun engagement activity, people can also try out their VR game which they have named “Virtual Inspector” to see if they have it them to become a Home Inspector. Participants are encouraged to carry pictures or documents related to their property to take full advantage of the free on-site consultations.

PropChk is India’s leading Home Inspection Company with presence in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Vizag. All their inspections are carried out by trained and qualified Civil Engineers with the help of their proprietary mobile app and various high-tech equipment. Visit www.propcheck.in to learn more about the company.