‘Property Swap’ 2.O, Investors Clinic Launches Bigger & Better

New Delhi, August 26, 2020: Investors Clinic launches the second phase of Property Swap 2.O after the enormous success of the first phase of Mission Azaadi. The overwhelming response and appreciation from customers have inspired more reputed developers to join hands with Investors Clinic (IC). The second phase of the mega scheme will witness more reputed builders and developers coming on board, hence expanding the outreach of the scheme to more consumers.

Along with existing partners M3M, Migsun Group, Supertech, Bhutani Group and Home and Soul in the first phase, Investors Clinic has now partnered with Gaurs Group and Paras Builtech n several others in the second phase. The tie-ups will help customers to choose from more options, both in case of residential and commercial projects. Property Swap is based on a low-risk beneficiary initiative model wherein, real estate industry players have lowered their profit margin, keeping consumer benefits in mind.

Speaking on the launch, Honeyy Katiyal, Founder, Investors Clinic said, “We received an overwhelming response in the first few days of the launch. We have launched the most transparent and effective swap schemes for the customers. The swap initiative has helped customers who wanted to save on their value investment and upgrade their existing properties from commercial to residential or vice versa. It has also helped customers who wanted to shift to a plot; upgrade an under-construction property to a ready to move in and who have not been given possession on stipulated dates. The seamless process is driven through technology and the relentless efforts of our sales personnel have given immense satisfaction to our clients.”

“Within a month’s time, we witnessed eagerness from more and more reputed developers to join hands with us for this scheme. Hence, we decided to prepone the launch of the second phase of the project. We thank all the builders’ partnering with us presently, while we are in the process of signing with many other reputed and trusted developers,” he further added.

IC formed a team of 100 senior executives to make the process of ‘Shift in Booking’ seamless from one developer to another. The paperwork is coordinated in a structured and digitally driven transparent manner so that both developers and customers can make the best out of the solution.

As they say, the crisis is the mother of all inventions. On one hand, COVID-19 has impacted the real estate sector like any other sector; it has also pushed industry leaders to think of innovative solutions.