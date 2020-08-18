PropTiger.com appoints Rajan Sood as Business Head

PropTiger.com, owned by Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd., the country’s only full-stack real estate technology platform that also owns Housing.com and Makaan.com has appointed Rajan Sood as Business Head, wherein his primary responsibility would be to grow Proptiger’s market share, explore new business models and focus on driving the increased application of technology and digitisation in the home buying process.

In this critical leadership role, Rajan will lead the sales, home loans and developer relations teams among others. He will also play a key role in Proptiger’s growth and marketing initiatives and will report to Group COO – Mani Rangarajan.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, PropTiger.com, Housing.com and Makaan.com said, “We are extremely delighted to welcome Rajan on board. He will play a leading role in developing our strategy and delivering on business goals. At a time when continued growth is our key imperative, Rajan brings an impeccable track record, excellent domain knowledge and expertise that will augment our growth story.”

Rajan Sood said “I am very excited to start my journey with PropTiger.com at an important juncture in the company’s next phase of business growth and development. I am sure that my efforts will further accelerate the digital transformation of the real estate advisory business both at a company and at an industry level, leading to greater customer engagement and satisfaction.”

Prior to joining PropTiger.com, Rajan worked with Paisabazaar.com as Head – Digital lending, where he was responsible for conceptualisation, implementation and success of transforming the online marketplace model into an e2e digital platform. In the past, Rajan has held various executive roles at leading organisations including Aditya Birla Capital and ICICI bank.

Alumni of MICA (Ahmedabad) and IIFT Delhi, Rajan has an overall experience of 20 years across consumer, small & medium business, large corporates and capital markets, involving the creation of new business verticals, business development and strategic alliances. He has considerable expertise in distribution and product management, both in the physical and digital world and has played an instrumental role in growing organizations.