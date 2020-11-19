PROSE bags Branding & PR mandate for Virescent Infrastructure – KKR’s renewable energy platform

Prose Integrated (PROSE), a brand advisory and execution firm specialising in public relations, digital, advertising and advocacy, has bagged the branding and PR mandate of KKR’s new renewable energy platform in India — Virescent Infrastructure.

The mandate involves providing end-to-end solutions from creating a brand identity to sustained conversations in mass media. The brand imagery envisaged jointly by the team at Virescent Infrastructure and PROSE represented the greatest transformation in India’s energy landscape towards green energy.

The brand name ‘Virescent’ is derived from the Latin word “virescere”, which means “to become green” and aptly signifies Virescent Infrastructure’s business objective to acquire operating assets and leverage investment opportunities in the fast-growing renewable energy sector.

The logo design is a harmonious blend of the ‘Ashoka Chakra’, symbolising India’s growth story and perpetuity, and the ‘Energy Chakra’, representing the energy cycle within and internal harmony.

Speaking about the core idea behind the brand, Mr. Sanjay Grewal, Executive Director & CEO, Virescent Infrastructure, said: “We are committed to deploying growth capital responsibly for creating long-term and sustainable investment opportunities in Indian renewable energy assets. We wanted the core of the brand Virescent to depict this commitment for transparency, good governance and deep responsibility to investors needs and interests. The team at PROSE provided valuable inputs and insights for building the brand since its inception.”

Sharing the thought behind the brand imagery, Mr. Setu Shah, CEO of Prose Integrated, said: “We are delighted to create an identity for Virescent which represents modernization and progress, yet one seeped in the Indian tradition, culture and value system. After successfully partnering with Exchanges, Stockbroking firms, Trade Associations and NBFCs, signing up Virescent Infrastructure signals a new growth trajectory for PROSE in the Private Equity ecosystem. It was a wonderful experience to launch the brand”