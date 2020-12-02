PROSE bags PR & Advocacy mandate from Adosphere for promoting ‘Workplace from Facebook’ in India

New Delhi: PROSE Integrated, the new-gen 360o communications agency offering integrated solutions in Public Relations (PR), Social media, Advertising, Advocacy & Events has been appointed to lead mandate for Adosphere, the channel partner of Facebook to promote ‘Workplace for Facebook’ in India.

PROSE will continue to provide advisory services and oversee execution for Public Relations (PR) and Advocacy after a successful stint with Adosphere over the past couple of months by highlighting their successful intervention with Gujarat government teachers where Adosphere on-boarded over 1.2 lakh government teachers on Workplace From Facebook which ensured continuity in education during the lockdown struck by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Government of Gujarat had issued the official video of the intervention through the official Chief Minister’s Office handle (CMO Gujarat) on Instagram and Youtube which conforms to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s digitalisation in Education and resonated in the National Education Policy.

Ms. Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Facebook gave an example where more than 1 lakh educators from across thousands of schools are using Workplace by Facebook where they shared advices, preventive measures, latest news, and developments amid the Covid 19 pandemic.

In the post-Covid-19 scenario, remote working and Work From Home is poised to increase drastically. According to a recent survey by a leading computer manufacturer, 74 per cent of people in India say they will continue to work from home more than they did before the Covid-19 pandemic while another survey mentioned that an average person is saving nearly two hours of commute daily along with a cost savings of nearly Rs. 5,500.

Workplace from Facebook has become an ideal tool for supporting this shift with large corporates like AstraZeneca, Starbucks, Airtel among several others already embracing the features and benefits of Workplace from Facebook. Adosphere aims to reach out popularise innovative mechanisms of Workplace to making working easier, efficient and effective while saving huge amount of resources.

Mr. Abhijit Sonagara, Partner, Workplace from Facebook and Founder, Adosphere said, “We are pleased to partner with Prose Integrated for promoting Workplace from Facebook in India. Facebook’s global team has been constantly upgrading and introducing new age features relevant to the Indian market. The team at PROSE will be of great assistance to enhance visibility to key decision makers in corporate India and faciliate their migration to the Workplace from Facebook platform”

Speaking on its new mandate with Adosphere, Mr. Setu Shah, Founder & CEO, PROSE Integrated, said, “Our team will assist Adosphere to create awareness and populate the relevance of Workplace from Facebook in the post-Covid-19 world. Facebook’s partnership with Oculus will bring new age AR/VR products in India to revolutionise the workplace. We are delighted to partner Adosphere in this journey to market such new age products.”