Proteon Pharmaceuticals appoints Dr Sachin Ingewar as Regional Sales Director, India Subcontinent and South East Asia region

Mumbai: In line with its expansion plans, Proteon Pharmaceuticals India, a subsidiary of Proteon Pharmaceuticals S.A. Poland, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sachin Ingewar as Regional Sales Director for Indian subcontinent and South-East Asia Region. Dr. Sachin will drive Proteon’s growth strategies across the regions to support the poultry industry in achieving safe and sustainable production.

Proteon Pharmaceuticals focuses on precision biology for microbiome protection to improve animal and human health, increasing environmental sustainability and eliminating the unnecessary use of antibiotics.

As a poultry nutritionist with over 20 years of comprehensive experience in sales and marketing, Dr. Sachin has been highly successful in spearheading business in the industry through sustained revenue growth, specifically in the South East Asian markets.

Having a strong technical knowledge and expertise in strategic planning and execution, together with account management focused on precise pre and post-sales efforts, Dr Sachin has been known for improving organisational performance and unlocking new business opportunities through strategic alliances with key decision makers. He is a visionary who drives revenues and rapid growth profitability with focus on building a strong corporate culture. Dr Sachin has completed his Masters in Animal Nutrition with Poultry Major.