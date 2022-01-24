Proteon Pharmaceuticals appoints Paolo Doncecchi as Global Sales Director

x

Mumbai, January 24, 2022: Proteon Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Proteon Pharmaceuticals SA Poland, today announced that it has appointed Paolo Doncecchi as its Global Sales Director to support further expansion plans in India and other South-East Region countries.

Proteon Pharmaceuticals focuses on precision biology for microbiome protection to improve animal and human health, increase environmental sustainability and eliminate the unnecessary use of antibiotics.

With over 30 years of experience in marketing and sales, Paolo has led several sales and marketing positions for global biotechnology companies such as Pfizer, Zoetis, Biomin and Adisseo in the field of animal health and nutrition. Paolo, an Italian national, has completed his university degree in Veterinary Medicine. He recently became a member of Insight Partners, American venture capital and private equity firm based in New York City that invests in growth-stage technology, software and Internet businesses.

Elaborating on his new role at Proteon Pharmaceuticals, Paolo Doncecchi said, “We will focus on getting results through people empowerment. I believe that Proteon’s technology is on the edge of a modern and sustainable fight against AMR (Antimicrobial Resistance). Bacteriophages are effective and do not leave residuals in poultry meat, therefore, eventually, they are safe for people to consume.”

Meanwhile, Proteon Pharmaceuticals is further streamlining its R&D investments, aiming to deliver new phage-based solutions focused on controlling bacterial diseases to help the livestock farming industry achieve profits in a sustainable way.